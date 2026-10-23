'Richer Than Any Fortune': Why This Family's Durga Puja Video Is Making Waves Online

A 20-second selfie video of a family out during Durga Puja has gone viral on social media, drawing praise from people across class and setting off a debate about family, wealth and Bengali households.

The clip was posted on Thursday by educator Amit Kilhor, who called it "Exemplar A" of how to define winning at life. He said it "should collectively be declared as the best video on Twitter for 2026".

The video is shot selfie-style. It shows a man, his wife and their young son smiling at the camera against a backdrop of festive lights in a Kolkata lane. The boy's laughter dominates the clip.

Sanjiv Goenka, chairman of the RPSG Group, shared the video and identified the man as Abhishek Mukherjee of CESC Limited.

"Some moments have a way of bringing a smile to everyone's face," Goenka wrote, praising the family for capturing the joy of Pujo "so naturally".

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Elsewhere, users read different things into the clip. One account, peek_humour, joked that Elon Musk "is still the second richest guy in the world", suggesting the family's happiness outweighed any fortune. That framing was widely echoed.

The video also prompted debates about gender and class. Another user, Ritika, used it to claim that Bengali men take an equal share of household chores and understand how hard their wives work. The generalisation drew replies and quote posts of its own.

Some users, meanwhile, commented on the family's choice to travel by rickshaw. User Mishhteeee said taking a rickshaw during Durga Puja is a way of dealing with traffic restrictions, "not a sign of poverty".

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She said the family likely owned a car or bike, and urged users to stop "overanalysis" of what she called "pure, wholesome family joy".

For most viewers, though, the appeal lay in the simplicity of the moment: three people, a festive lane and a child's laughter.

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