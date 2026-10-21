'Ravan Had 10 Heads, I Have 10 Personalities': Orry's Unusual Dussehra Video Goes Viral

Orry added his own dramatic twist to the Dussehra celebrations with a playful social media post that quickly caught attention online.

Orry Celebrates Dussehra With Ravan Twist

Orry's Dussehra celebration stood out for its unusual presentation, with the social media personality sharing a Ravan-inspired video instead of a traditional festive greeting. The post featured 10 heads representing his different personalities.

Alongside the video, Orry compared Ravan's 10 heads with his own 10 personalities. His caption mixed sarcasm with a message about distancing himself from people and choosing drama over peace.

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He wrote, “Ravana had 10 heads and I have 10 personalities. This Dussehra we are focussing on burning bridges, eliminating evil and canning unnecessary people. Always choosing drama over peace because the latter is exhaustingly boring. Some people fight their demons. I simply fight”

The post soon drew reactions from Orry's friends and followers. While some found the unusual festive post entertaining, others raised concerns about the safety of the stunt.

Shagun Sharma commented on the post, “Orry -_- this was dangerous.”

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Orry's Durga Puja Appearance With Nysa Devgn

Before Dussehra, Orry also attended Durga Puja celebrations with his close friend Nysa Devgn at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal.

Orry shared a reel from the celebrations, featuring moments with Nysa and her mother, actress Kajol. He captioned the post, “Inside access to Devgn Durga Puja.”

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is known for attracting several Bollywood personalities during the festive season. Orry's appearance with the Devgn family also became a part of the festive social media buzz.

Orry's Signature Social Media Style

Orry is known for sharing unconventional posts that often combine humour, elaborate visuals and personal commentary. His Dussehra post followed a similar approach, using the festival's familiar Ravan imagery to create a playful take on his own personality.

His caption also focused on cutting ties, removing unnecessary people and choosing drama over peace. The unusual combination of traditional Dussehra symbolism and Orry's personal take gave the post a distinctive tone.

The reel received attention from people in his social circle, with reactions ranging from amusement to concern. Shagun Sharma's comment also highlighted the safety aspect of the video.

With his latest post, Orry once again turned a festive occasion into a social media moment, using a familiar Dussehra reference to share his own humorous take on the celebration.

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