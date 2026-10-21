Ranbir Kapoor's 'Ramayana' Crosses Rs 5 Crore In Advance Bookings; Premium Tickets Hit Rs 2,770

With just 15 days left for its theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has crossed Rs 5 crore in advance bookings across India. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, the much-anticipated mythological epic is set to hit cinemas on November 5, 2026, and is already generating early buzz among moviegoers.

The film has collected Rs 5.44 crore in advance bookings, including blocked seats. Without blocked seats, the total stands at Rs 3.61 crore, according to Sacnilk's latest data. So far, 92,755 tickets have been sold across 3,533 shows in 104 cities.

Hindi Version Leads

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The Hindi version accounts for around 95% of the total advance booking collection, earning Rs 5.16 crore. The Kannada version has collected Rs 27.95 lakh, while the Telugu version has earned Rs 48,700.

State-Wise Bookings

Among the states, Maharashtra leads with Rs 1.59 crore, followed by Delhi at Rs 1.52 crore and Gujarat at Rs 40.84 lakh.

Delhi-NCR tops the city-wise chart with Rs 1.52 crore, while Mumbai has recorded Rs 1.10 crore. Pune follows with Rs 30.73 lakh, ahead of Ahmedabad at Rs 28.27 lakh and Kolkata at Rs 23.72 lakh.

The film's overall occupancy stands at 12%. Of the 3,533 shows listed, 66 were marked as filling fast, while the remaining 3,467 still had seats available. Morning screenings recorded the highest occupancy at 13%, compared with 11% for afternoon and night shows.

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Premium Tickets Priced At Rs 2,770

Ticket prices for select premium screenings have also drawn attention. According to BookMyShow, recliner seats for certain IMAX 3D shows at PVR ICON: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai's Lower Parel are priced at Rs 2,770.

These include screenings scheduled for 6:55 PM and 11 PM on November 5 and 6. The earliest listed show in Mumbai is at 6:45 AM at Miraj Cinemas: IMAX in Wadala, while a late-night screening is scheduled for 11:45 PM at Maison INOX: Jio World Plaza in BKC.

Hindi 3D screenings lead Ramayana's advance bookings with Rs 3.53 crore, while IMAX 3D has added Rs 1.35 crore. Premium formats account for around 30% of the total gross from just 6% of shows. Bengaluru's Kannada screenings have recorded 37% occupancy, compared with the overall 12%.

About Ramayana

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil and Vivek Oberoi.

Planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation of the epic, the first instalment follows the early life and challenges of Prince Rama, the heir to Ayodhya. It will release in theatres on November 5, 2026, with the second part expected next year.

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