Shashi Tharoor Reviews 'Dhurandhar', Says Ranveer Singh's Film Has Some Of The Most Disgusting Scenes In Indian Cinema

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has shared his take on Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar films on his YouTube channel, praising their filmmaking and performances while criticising the excessive violence and political messaging.

In a nearly seven-minute video, Tharoor said some scenes went too far, describing the violence as “totally excessive and over the top”.

“There was no need to show so much violence, blood, mayhem, cruelty and some of the most disgusting scenes ever seen in Indian cinema,” he said.

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Tharoor On Dhurandhar's Propaganda

Tharoor also questioned the political messaging in the films, saying they included elements of propaganda. “There is a lot of propaganda stuff built into it obviously,” he said.

Tharoor also mentioned reports of the films being banned in Pakistan and some Gulf countries, citing concerns that they could increase tensions between India and Pakistan.

“I don't know how Pakistanis will react if they see this. Some of the lines, I think Pakistanis will laugh. Some of the other things, I think Pakistanis will realise how much wrong has been done in their name,” he added.

Tharoor Questions The Intelligence Narrative

Dhurandhar follows Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an undercover intelligence operative who works under the identity of Hamza Ali Mazari. The story features secret missions, intelligence operations and action sequences.

Tharoor said his experience of interacting with intelligence officials was very different from what the films show. He explained that his interactions involved discussions, analysis and sharing information rather than secret missions and dramatic operations.

“I have dealt with a lot of our intelligence people but in a very civilised way, having analysis, conversations, information exchanges but not really getting into any cloak and dagger stuff. I am certainly not aware of commands being given that lead to explosions in faraway capitals. That's not the world I have ever lived in,” he said.

He also questioned the timeline of R Madhavan's character, Ajay Sanyal, who is loosely based on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Tharoor found it difficult to believe that one official could remain in the same position from the late 1990s until the present day.

“I think it would be too much of a stretch to assume that's true. So I would see this as a fictional film that tells a story which obviously is meant to impart a certain sense of lessons as well,” he said.

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What Tharoor Liked About Dhurandhar?

After watching both films directed by Aditya Dhar, Tharoor said he enjoyed the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, more than the first instalment.

Despite his criticism, Tharoor praised the films' direction, storyline, performances, plot twist and overall presentation. "It's a very vividly made film, bound to have an impact on anyone who has an imagination or a mind. At the end of the 8 hours altogether, you really feel you've been through a major cinematic experience."

He acknowledged their entertainment value while maintaining that the violence could have been toned down and that some of the political themes needed to be viewed critically.

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Shashi Tharoor On Dhurandhar: Watch Full Review Here:

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