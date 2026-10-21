Sara Ali Khan Breaks Down In Tears At Golden Temple Ahead Of 'Udta Teer' Release | Videos

Sara Ali Khan visited the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday with her Udta Teer co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. A video from their visit has gone viral, showing Sara getting emotional while offering prayers.

In the clip, Sara is seen praying at the shrine while holding a sacred cloth. Ayushmann stands beside her with folded hands as they offer their prayers at Darbar Sahib. Both actors are dressed in white, with Sara covering her head with a dupatta. She breaks down in tears during the prayers, leaving viewers curious about what made her emotional.

However, neither actor has publicly addressed the incident, leaving the reason behind her tears unknown.

Following their visit, Sara shared a picture with Ayushmann from the shrine on social media. She also extended her wishes to her followers on the occasion of Dussehra, writing, “Happy Dussehra. Wishing everyone love, luck and laughter.”

All About Udta Teer

Sara and Ayushmann's visit to the Golden Temple comes ahead of their upcoming film Udta Teer, which is set to release in theatres on October 23, 2026. The film was originally scheduled for October 9 but was postponed by two weeks.

Udta Teer marks the directorial debut of Akash A Kaushik and reunites Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do. The film blends patriotism and comedy, built around an unusual case of mistaken identity.

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Ayushmann portrays a Pakistani spy who loses his memory and forgets his national identity. Though he continues to feel patriotic, his confusion leads him to side with India, forming the basis of the film's comic narrative.

Speaking to ANI, Ayushmann described Udta Teer as a patriotic comedy with a unique approach that the whole family can enjoy.

The film also features an ensemble cast that includes Rahul Bose, Ram Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Gulshan Grover, Mukul Dev, Raghubir Yadav, Brijendra Kala, Sandeep Anand, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Smita Tambe.

Udta Teer is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain under Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

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