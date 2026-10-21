Yash As Ravana Performs Shiva Tandav In New 'Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend' Video | Watch

The makers of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend unveiled a new video featuring Yash as Ravana, on Tuesday, coinciding with Dussehra. Titled Rise of Asura in Hindi, the nearly two-minute clip showcases the actor as the king of Lanka in a musical sequence celebrating his devotion to Lord Shiva.

The video features the Shiva Tandav Stotram, a hymn praising Shiva. It shows Ravana preparing for a ritual, applying a Tripund tilak to his forehead and performing aarti before a large idol of the deity. The sequence then captures him performing the Tandav.

In Hindu mythology, Tandav refers to Shiva's cosmic dance, which represents creation, preservation and destruction. The video highlights Ravana's devotion to Shiva while showcasing his strength and fierce personality. It is also available in Kannada as Ravana Tandava and in Tamil and Telugu as Ravana Tandavam.

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The reveal is particularly fitting for Dussehra, a festival that marks Lord Rama's victory over Ravana.

Watch The Video Here:

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All About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a two-part adaptation of the Hindu epic, produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The music is composed by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer, with lyrics penned by Dr. Kumar Vishwas and vocals by Vishal Dadlani. The songs have been released under the T-Series label.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The supporting cast includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari and Anupam Kher as the voice of Jatayu.

Based on Valmiki's epic, the first instalment follows Rama, Sita and Lakshman during their 14-year exile, leading to Ravana's abduction of Sita and Rama's mission to rescue her.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The first part will release worldwide on November 5, 2026, with an IMAX version planned, while the second instalment is planned for Diwali 2027.

Sony Pictures will handle international distribution outside India, while Dharma Productions will distribute it in the Hindi-speaking market.

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