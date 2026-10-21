Ranbir Kapoor And Yash’s Ramayana To Be Tax-Free In West Bengal: CM Suvendu Adhikari

Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological saga, Ramayana, is just a few weeks away from its grand theatrical release. As the premiere date inches closer, the excitement for Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's film is reaching a fever pitch.

Ahead of its release, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has declared the film tax-free in the state.

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The announcement came on the occasion of Vijayadashami, as members of the Ramayana cast joined Suvendu Adhikari for Dussehra celebrations in Kolkata on Tuesday.

Ramayana To Be Tax-Free In West Bengal

Speaking to news agency ANI after the event, the West Bengal Chief Minister confirmed the decision and said, “The Ramayana film has been made tax-free.”

He also mentioned, “The Kerala Story, The Kashmir Files, and The Bengal Files—all of these will be (or have been) made tax-free, and the same will apply to Ramayana.”

Suvendu further spoke about the possibility of more mythological films in the future, mentioning stories centred on Shri Krishna, Arjuna and the Mahabharata.

“In the days to come, we will see films on Shri Krishna and Arjuna, as well as the Mahabharata...,” he said.

What We Know About Ramayana?

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. The mythological saga features a powerhouse cast of talented actors to deliver the biggest cinematic treat of the year.

Ranbir Kapoor stars as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi plays Sita, and Ravie Dubey portrays Laxman, while Yash takes on the role of Ravan. Sunny Deol, on the other hand, plays Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film has been made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first instalment is scheduled to release on November 5, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.

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