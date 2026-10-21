'Was It Necessary To Humiliate Him?': Anupam Kher Backs Daler Mehndi, Questions Minister's Conduct On Stage

Veteran actor Anupam Kher has supported singer Daler Mehndi after his on-stage argument with Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal at the Kunjapuri Mela in Narendra Nagar, Tehri.

Reacting to a video of the incident on X, Kher questioned why the singer had to be called out in front of everyone instead of being spoken to privately.

Anupam Kher Defends Daler Mehndi

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Kher, who has known Mehndi for around 20 to 30 years, described the singer as one of the finest people he knows. He added that the singer had been unwell in recent years but had continued to entertain people with his music for over three decades.

The actor added that, to his knowledge, Mehndi did not drink alcohol and may have performed despite his health issues because he had made a commitment. Kher also said that even if the singer had lip-synced, he did not deserve to be criticised in front of an audience.

Sending his best wishes, Kher wrote, “Daler-ji, you are an exceptional artist and an equally wonderful human being. Please take care of yourself. May God grant you good health. My love and respect are always with you.”

Questions Minister's Actions

Kher said the minister may have been unhappy with Mehndi's performance, but he felt the matter could have been handled more respectfully.

“Minister-ji, you may have had grievances regarding his performance – you might even have been displeased – but was it truly necessary to humiliate him in front of everyone on stage? Such concerns could have been addressed privately and respectfully,” Kher wrote.

He also urged others in the entertainment industry to stand by the singer.

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What Happened At Kunjapuri Mela?

The controversy came to light after videos of Daler Mehndi's performance at the Kunjapuri Mela in Uttarakhand surfaced online. The footage showed forest minister Subodh Uniyal questioning the singer during the event.

Reports said the minister raised concerns about Mehndi's condition and said performing under the influence of alcohol was unacceptable at a Navratri celebration dedicated to Goddess Durga.

The incident has since drawn attention to the way artists are treated in public. Several celebrities later came forward to support the singer. Mika Singh, Mehndi's brother, challenged the claims and said he would give up singing if it could be proved that Mehndi had consumed alcohol. Badshah and Kapil Sharma also voiced their support.

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