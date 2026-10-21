Salman Khan Drops 'Jai Hind' Song From 'Maatrubhumi'; Fans Ask About Film's Release Date

Salman Khan has unveiled Jai Hind, a patriotic song from his upcoming war film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. Released on October 20, coinciding with Dussehra, the track celebrates love for the country and honours Indian soldiers.

Sharing the song on Instagram, Salman spoke about the importance of showing love and respect for the country throughout the year.

“2 days out of 365 days to show yr love, respect and patriotism for your mother land is not enough. Saal bhar hona mangta hai boss,” he wrote.

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He also joked that anyone who disliked the song could share their feedback on Himesh Reshammiya and Stebin Ben's social media pages.

The ‘Jai Hind' Song

The video features Salman in an Army uniform, leading fellow officers. It also captures moments with his on-screen wife, played by Chitrangada Singh, and their twin sons, highlighting a soldier's family life. The song celebrates patriotism and honours the sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

Stebin Ben has lent his voice to the song, with Himesh Reshammiya composing the music and Sameer Anjaan writing the lyrics.

The track marks another collaboration between Salman and Himesh Reshammiya, who have previously worked together on films such as Tere Naam and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya.

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All About Is Maatrubhumi

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia and written by Chintan Gandhi, Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is produced by Salman Khan Films. The film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan and is reportedly based on the 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley.

Salman plays an Army officer, while Chitrangada Singh portrays his wife. The film focuses on the soldiers involved in the conflict and the challenges they faced.

Reports suggest that the film underwent changes and reshoots following concerns about its original portrayal of China. The makers reportedly made adjustments to the content before moving ahead with the film's release plans.

The film has also reportedly received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry. However, its certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) remains pending, according to reports.

Following the song's release, fans took to Salman Khan's Instagram comments to ask when Maatrubhumi would hit theatres. November 13 is reportedly being considered as the film's release date, although the makers are yet to confirm it.

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