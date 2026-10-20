Prince William Wants To Watch Karan Johar's K3G, Calls Him An 'Icon'

Karan Johar recently met Prince William in London during the Earthshot Prize event, where the filmmaker's contribution to the initiative in India was discussed.

A journalist asked Prince William about his meeting with Karan Johar, introducing the filmmaker as one of Bollywood's biggest directors. Johar had interacted with the Prince of Wales as part of the Earthshot Prize, the global environmental award founded by Prince William and The Royal Foundation.

Speaking about the meeting, Prince William said, “Really cool. I mean, he's again an icon, and he's been so helpful in kind of being able to help the Earthshot prize land, well in India. We want to make it a truly Indian Earthshot Prize. It's the biggest one we've done.”

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Before answering, Prince William described Johar as “modest” while reflecting on the filmmaker's involvement with the initiative.

Prince William To Watch K3G

The journalist then asked Prince William whether he had seen any of Karan Johar's films, pointing out that several of his movies are considered Bollywood classics and are familiar to audiences in Britain.

Prince William replied, “No, he's being very modest. But I'm sure as time goes on, he'll introduce some more films to me.”

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The journalist suggested that he watch Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…, popularly known as K3G. She said, “Yeah, we all say K3G anyway. If you meet Karan again, ‘Tell him, I'm going to watch your film K3G, he'll love you.'”

William agreed to the suggestion, saying, “Okay got it, I'll mention that too when I see him.”

Earthshot Prize In India

The Earthshot Prize is being held in India for the first time. The two-day summit will conclude with the award ceremony on November 17, 2026. Prince William has also expressed his aim of making the initiative more connected with India.

Karan Johar's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is concluding his popular talk show Koffee with Karan. The first episode of its final season featured Salman Khan, with the two discussing changes in the Hindi film industry. Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna are also set to appear on the show while promoting their recently released film Ranabaali.

Johar has also announced Student of the Year – After Dark, a darker take on the Student of the Year franchise featuring Shanaya Kapoor. The series will stream on JioHotstar from November 13, 2026.

Announcing the project, Johar wrote, “Nostalgia is working overtime this week!!! As we complete 14 years of our beloved SOTY franchise…we embark on a new journey taking it forward but it's now in AFTER DARK! Gritty, gory, unabashed and absolute madness!!!! Gear up! Hotstar Specials: Student Of The Year – After Dark, streaming from 13th November, only on JioHotstar.”

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