'I'll Quit Singing If You See Him Drinking': Mika Singh Defends Daler Mehndi Over Alcohol Allegations

Mika Singh has spoken out in support of his brother Daler Mehndi following the controversy surrounding the singer's recent performance in Uttarakhand. Mika addressed the issue through a video message shared on Instagram.

Hr reacted to reports claiming that Daler had consumed alcohol before his performance and questioned the basis of the allegations. He also said, “If you ever see Daler Mehndi drinking alcohol, I'll quit singing.”

Mika pointed to Daler's three-decade-long career and said he had never seen his brother drink. He said, “I saw the news. You people have spread this 'Daler Mehndi was drunk while singing, he is unable to sing' First of all, I would like to ask you all- he has been a superstar for the last 30 years. Have you ever seen a glass of alcohol in his hand, or seen alcohol flowing freely at his birthday parties?”

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He also talked about why artists sometimes perform despite health issues. “No, you have not. Jab aapne dekha hi nahi, toh aapne kaise keh diya unse khada nahi hua jaa raha. Hum artists kayin baar kisi ke kehne par haan kar dete hain 'yes we will do the show' Even if we have 104 degree fever, it doesn't matter. If I am sick, and I have a show day after tomorrow, and I have already committed, then even if the budget is big or small, I will do it. Inhone (Daler) bhi aisa hi kiya hoga.”

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Mika Urges Media To Verify Reports

Mika took to Instagram to call out media outlets for publishing allegations without verifying them and questioned the way Daler was treated at the eventand urged them to verify before publishing.

“Happy Dussehra, everyone! A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don't believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn't we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side?”

Mika also brought up Coldplay while discussing the incident. He said Daler does not drink alcohol and has continued performing despite being unwell for the past two years.

“Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay? I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way.”

Mika added, “Daler Mehndi is one of India's biggest superstars, and perhaps that is why he becomes an easy target. I request our media friends to be responsible and fair. A headline can damage someone's reputation, so please check the facts before publishing anything. Respect our artists. Verify before you report. Stand by the truth.”

What Happened At The Uttarakhand Event?

On October 18, Daler performed at the Kunjapuri Fair in Uttarakhand's Tehri district during Navratri celebrations. Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister and local MLA Subodh Uniyal walked onto the stage, interrupted the performance and asked Daler to stop, alleging that he had consumed alcohol before performing at the Maa Durga event.

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