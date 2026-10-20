Ranbir Kapoor Gets Called Ranveer Singh! Dil Raju's Hilarious Goof-Up At Ramayana Event Goes Viral

Telugu producer Dil Raju had an awkward yet funny moment at Ramayana promotions in Hyderabad when he called Ranbir Kapoor “Ranveer Singh” while praising him.

During the event, renowned Dil Raju accidentally referred to Ranbir Kapoor as Ranveer Singh while praising the actor. In a video from the event, Raju said, “Best actor, Best hero is Ranveer Singh garu. Sorry, Ranbir Kapoor garu.”

Raju quickly realised his mistake and corrected himself, while Ranbir, who was present at the event, was seen reacting to the hilarious goof-up. The camera also captured Ranbir's expression moments after Raju mistakenly called him Ranveer Singh. The clip later went viral on social media, prompting several reactions from users.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi attended the Hyderabad promotional event on October 19, which was also attended by distributors. Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions is distributing the Hindi version, and Dil Raju, who is handling the film's distribution in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, were among those present.

ALSO READ: Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Keeps The Momentum Going

Ranbir Kapoor Praises Yash

At the Hyderabad event, Ranbir also spoke warmly about his Ramayana co-star Yash, who plays Ravana in the film. Recalling his first impression of Yash, Ranbir said he became a “massive fan” after watching KGF and later met the actor in Goa while Yash was on a recce for another project.

Ranbir described Yash as more than a superstar and actor, praising his understanding of writing, storytelling and acting. He also highlighted Yash's knowledge of filmmaking, including producing, directing and acting.

Ranbir further spoke about Yash's dedication to his work. He recalled that Yash was simultaneously involved in his own home production while working on Ramayana. Praising his passion, Ranbir said, “I was really amazed because even while we were making Ramayana, he was also working in his own home production. And I could tell with the passion this man works; I haven't seen that in many people.”

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The film is scheduled to release worldwide on November 5, with the second part set to arrive on Diwali 2027.

The cast includes Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, Sunny Deol, Arun Govil, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi and Lara Dutta, among others. The film also marks Oscar-winner Hans Zimmer's Bollywood debut alongside A.R. Rahman, who composed the film's soundtrack.

ALSO READ: After Saif Ali Khan, ex-wife Amrita Singh and daughter Sara lease out commercial property for Rs 5.85 lakh a month

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.