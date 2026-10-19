Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Keeps The Momentum Going

Prahaar has been drawing audiences to theatres since its release on Friday. After showing steady movement through the opening weekend, the film is now recording its Day 4 box office performance.

Box Office Day 4

The film has collected Rs 1.60 crore gross on Day 4 so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 12.53 crore. The film recorded 12.5% occupancy across 2,760 shows in 1,047 theatres spanning 328 cities.

According to TrackTollywood, Prahaar has sold 61,412 tickets on Day 4 so far. The film has 88 fast-filling shows and 20 housefull shows.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2, marking a 40.9% rise. The film then collected Rs 4.43 crore on Day 3, registering a 16.5% increase. On Day 4, it has earned Rs 1.60 crore so far.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra has emerged as the top-performing market for Prahaar on Day 4, contributing Rs 51.45 lakh. Uttar Pradesh followed with Rs 17.79 lakh, while West Bengal recorded Rs 13.90 lakh.

Delhi collected Rs 12.36 lakh, followed by Karnataka with Rs 11.71 lakh and Gujarat with Rs 9.15 lakh. Haryana contributed Rs 7.15 lakh, while Rajasthan recorded Rs 5.81 lakh.

Odisha collected Rs 4 lakh, followed by Telangana with Rs 3.89 lakh. Punjab and Madhya Pradesh each contributed Rs 3.48 lakh, while Chhattisgarh recorded Rs 2.39 lakh.

Bihar earned Rs 2.13 lakh, followed by Uttarakhand with Rs 2.12 lakh. Assam and Jharkhand recorded Rs 1.94 lakh and Rs 1.90 lakh.

Tamil Nadu contributed Rs 1.29 lakh, while Chandigarh and Goa recorded Rs 1.23 lakh and Rs 1.08 lakh, the report stated.

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Advance Booking

According to TrackTollywood, Prahaar has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 1.20 crore for its Tuesday shows on October 20, 2026. A total of 39,649 tickets have been booked across 3,321 shows in 1,043 theatres spanning 318 cities. The film currently has 6.9% occupancy, with 26 fast-filling shows and two house-full shows.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

The film's upcoming collections will indicate whether it can attract more viewers and improve its box office performance over the weekend.

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