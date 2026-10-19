Tiger Shroff Firing: Karan Veer Mehra Recalls Chaos, Says Children Ran For Safety

Television actor Karan Veer Mehra has recounted the moments he saw during the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. Karan, who was travelling in a car behind the actor's vehicle, said he noticed blood spots at the scene and later learnt that Shroff's driver had been shot.

In a conversation with NDTV shortly after the incident, the actor said he was relieved that Shroff was safe but expressed concern for the injured driver. He also recalled the panic among people nearby, including children attending a birthday party.

“There were kids right there, celebrating a birthday party; everybody ran helter-skelter,” Karan, who plays football with Shroff in Juhu, described the scene. The incident took place on Sunday evening, October 18, near Pushpa Narsee Park in Juhu, as the actor was returning after playing football.

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Karan Veer Mehra Says He Heard Gunshots

Karan Veer Mehra further mentioned that he did not see the attackers. He recalled hearing gunshots and people shouting that someone had opened fire.

"My car was a little behind, and there were a lot of people who were taking photographs. We just heard some gunshots and people shouting that somebody had fired because there were also people celebrating with fireworks. So, we thought it was something to do with that," he said.

Three to four rounds were fired at Shroff's car by unidentified men riding a motorcycle. The actor escaped unhurt, while his driver, identified as Firdaus, sustained a gunshot injury to his left hand and was taken to hospital. An autorickshaw driver was also reported to have been injured.

“It's very sad to see this happen to him, and I know his family also very well. It's actually traumatising for me also to see Tiger and his family go through this," he added.

Three Shooters Nabbed From Kota

Police have arrested three suspects in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff in Mumbai's Juhu area. The accused were reportedly apprehended in Kota, Rajasthan, and are currently being questioned. Their identities have not yet been confirmed.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has claimed responsibility for the attack in an audio message circulating in connection with the incident. In the recording, a man identifying himself as Anil Pandit and claiming to be Bishnoi's younger brother said he and another person were responsible for the firing.

"If anyone tries to work in the industry without aligning with us, or works with Salman Khan, we will kill them. This is our last warning," the speaker added.

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