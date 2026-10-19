Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak X Review: 'This Is The Sunny Deol I Wanted To See,' Viewers Praise Intense Teaser

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller that brings Sunny Deol into the lead role. The film is set to explore a mystery-driven investigation and is scheduled to arrive in theatres in November 2026.

What Is Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak About?

The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, which was written by Shahi Kabir. The story follows a retired police officer who gets involved in an investigation because of his ability to solve complicated cases.

Sunny Deol plays the retired cop in the Hindi adaptation. His investigation gradually takes him deeper into a case filled with unanswered questions and links to his past. The film combines the procedural elements of a crime story with the protagonist's personal journey as he searches for the truth.

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Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak X Review

The teaser has received a positive response on X, with viewers praising Sunny Deol's intense performance, gripping suspense and serious storyline. Some called it a fresh avatar for the actor, while others said the medical corruption and organ trafficking angle made the film more intriguing.

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Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak Cast And Crew

Sunny Deol headlines the film, while Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal have important roles. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi.

M. Padmakumar, who directed the original Malayalam film Joseph, is at the helm of the Hindi adaptation. Kamal Mukut is presenting the project, while Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut are backing it as producers under the MM Moviez banner. Zee Music Company is associated with the film's music.

Sunny Deol's Other Upcoming Film

Sunny Deol also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in his upcoming slate. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

Release Date

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.

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