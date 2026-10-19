Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak X Review: 'This Is The Sunny Deol I Wanted To See,' Viewers Praise Intense Teaser

Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is an upcoming Hindi crime thriller that brings Sunny Deol into the lead role. The film is set to explore a mystery-driven investigation and is scheduled to arrive in theatres in November 2026.
What Is Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak About?
The film is a Hindi adaptation of the 2018 Malayalam crime thriller Joseph, which was written by Shahi Kabir. The story follows a retired police officer who gets involved in an investigation because of his ability to solve complicated cases.
Sunny Deol plays the retired cop in the Hindi adaptation. His investigation gradually takes him deeper into a case filled with unanswered questions and links to his past. The film combines the procedural elements of a crime story with the protagonist's personal journey as he searches for the truth.
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Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak X Review
The teaser has received a positive response on X, with viewers praising Sunny Deol's intense performance, gripping suspense and serious storyline. Some called it a fresh avatar for the actor, while others said the medical corruption and organ trafficking angle made the film more intriguing.
This looks like a thriller with plenty of emotion and suspense. #SuryaaTeaser has caught my attention from the very first glimpse. https://t.co/kPO5UPeAKe— Santosh Kumar (@Santosh_Ji_) October 19, 2026
This is the Sunny Deol I wanted to see! ???? No unnecessary heroism in #SuryaaTeaser just pain, intensity and a man slowly discovering something horrifying within the medical system. Organ trafficking + corruption + Paaji taking on the system. I'm SOLD. Happy Birthday Sunny Paaji ❤️???? https://t.co/eJ6JRrVcMl— Shivaay ~ शिवाय (@BeingADian) October 19, 2026
Not just the action, but the storyline itself has made me curious. #SuryaaTeaser looks like a film worth looking forward to. https://t.co/D9SOkZhEJE— Tara Jaiswal (@Tara_jaiswal_) October 19, 2026
#SuryaaTeaser has a gripping atmosphere! ???? Sunny Deol's intense performance and the serious subject make it worth looking forward to.— Anil sAAi (@SaiAA151) October 19, 2026
A teaser that knows how to grab attention without revealing too much. Excited already. #SuryaaTeaser https://t.co/4W7GNgqYrB— Neha (@neha_giri__) October 19, 2026
Sunny Deol brings his signature intensity to the screen This first glimpse has an engaging cinematic feel #SuryaaTeaser— Reyansh Chaturvedi (@Reyansh_Chatu) October 19, 2026
A powerful performance and an interesting storyline can make a thriller unforgettable. #SuryaaTeaser has definitely raised my expectations. https://t.co/BpmLllCcOY— Tejaswi Singhania (@Teju_Singhania) October 19, 2026
Sunny Paaji's powerful screen presence makes this teaser even more intriguing. #SuryaaTeaser looks like an intense thriller with a meaningful story at its core. https://t.co/dsUIAsXCa8— Viju (@DrunkRiderr) October 19, 2026
Sunny Deol brings a commanding presence to Suryaa The teaser has built interest in what comes next #SuryaaTeaser— Rudra Pratap Singh (@RudraPSingh_) October 19, 2026
A fresh role for Sunny Deol and a subject that feels serious and relevant. #SuryaaTeaser has created genuine excitement. https://t.co/aMsxi7MOZe— Piya yadav (@piya_yadav_) October 19, 2026
#SuryaaTeaser looks like a gripping mix of suspense, emotions and a serious social issue. Sunny Deol's new look is impressive!— Kareena (@Kareena6632) October 19, 2026
The journey from first glimpse to big-screen experience feels exciting, and SuryaaTeaser is keeping curiosity alive among viewers. #SuryaaTeaser— Myra Chauhan (@Myra_ji__) October 19, 2026
STRONG FIRST IMPRESSION — #SuryaaTeaser ???? #SunnyDeol's totally different, intense avatar is the biggest takeaway, but the medical-corruption and organ-trafficking angle gives the film genuine topical relevance. A subject with potential to connect strongly with audiences and generate conversation. Happy Birthday #SunnyDeol! ????— Het Tanna (@HetTannaHere) October 19, 2026
The concept of #Suryaa sounds gripping. A serious issue, an intense atmosphere and Sunny Deol's powerful screen presence make this one interesting! ❤️????— danush (@Danush1188) October 19, 2026
Sunny Paaji is bringing a completely different energy this time! ❤️???? #Suryaa looks like an intense thriller with a powerful story. https://t.co/mJLo7UyhAP— *AkshayKumar* ( Fan Account ) (@crazymanAkshay) October 19, 2026
Suryaa brings a serious tone and intriguing visuals The teaser has made a memorable first impression #SuryaaTeaser— Farhan Vyas (@FarhanVyas) October 19, 2026
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Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak Cast And Crew
Sunny Deol headlines the film, while Ravi Kishan and Pragya Jaiswal have important roles. The supporting cast includes Jisshu Sengupta, Tinu Anand, Manish Wadhwa, Tanushree Chakraborty, Rohit Tiwari and Anoop Trivedi.
M. Padmakumar, who directed the original Malayalam film Joseph, is at the helm of the Hindi adaptation. Kamal Mukut is presenting the project, while Deepak Mukut, Hemmant Mukut and Lokesh Mukut are backing it as producers under the MM Moviez banner. Zee Music Company is associated with the film's music.
Sunny Deol's Other Upcoming Film
Sunny Deol also has Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana in his upcoming slate. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in key roles and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026.
Release Date
Suryaa: Ant Se Aarambh Tak is scheduled to release in theatres on November 20, 2026.
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