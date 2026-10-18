Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Make Koffee With Karan Debut As Newlyweds, Reveal Proposal Details

From keeping their relationship under wraps to opening up about marriage, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to share a more personal side of their lives on Koffee With Karan 9. In the upcoming episode, the newlyweds revisit the story of how marriage came up between them, with Vijay revealing that Rashmika was the one who first brought it up, and not just once.

The trailer begins with Karan Johar welcoming Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna to the show. He introduces them as a “blockbuster couple” before asking about their proposal.

When Karan asks whether there was a proposal, Rashmika shakes her head. Vijay then reveals that she was the one who brought up marriage.

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Vijay says, “She said let's get married.”

He further recalls how often Rashmika had raised the subject, saying, “I told her that 'You asked me like a 100 times.'”

Rashmika Reveals She Asked Vijay For A Year

Karan then seeks more details about the couple's proposal. Rashmika confirms Vijay's account and reveals how long she had been asking him about marriage.

Rashmika says, “I asked him for an entire year.”

The exchange gives viewers a glimpse into the couple's candid equation and their conversations before they took their relationship forward.

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Rashmika Mandanna Picks Allu Arjun Over Ranbir Kapoor

The Rapid Fire round brings another playful moment when Karan asks Rashmika to choose between Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor as her favourite co-star. The actress picks Allu Arjun.

Vijay is then asked to name the co-star with whom he shares the best chemistry. Rashmika quickly responds, “Nobody.”

Vijay replies with a humorous take on marriage, saying, “Rule no. 101 of marriage: Agree with the wife.”

Rashmika Mandanna On Keeping Her Relationship Private

Rashmika has previously spoken about her decision to keep her relationship with Vijay away from public discussion. In a recent podcast with Shubhankar Mishra, she explained why she prefers to keep certain aspects of their personal life private.

She said, “Humara relationship entertainment ke liye nahi hai. Humara relationship humare liye hai. Joh cheezon ko hume protect karna chahiye, hume bahar nahi baat karna hai.”

Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda's Wedding

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda tied the knot in February,26, 2026 in Rajasthan in an intimate ceremony attended by family members and close friends.

Following their post-wedding celebrations, the couple resumed shooting for Ranabaali in March.

About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is a period action drama set in the 1800s Madras Presidency. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film was released in theatres on October 16, 2026, marking Vijay and Rashmika's first on-screen collaboration since their wedding.

Vijay plays the titular character, while Rashmika portrays his wife, Jayamma. The film revolves around British colonial rule and a man-made famine in India, created to facilitate the export of grain to Britain.t into their personal equation and their life as a married couple.

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