'I Miss Her': Raj Babbar Remembers Smita Patil On Her Birth Anniversary In A Heartfelt Post

Veteran actor and politician Raj Babbar paid tribute to his late wife, Smita Patil, on what would have been her 71st birthday on October 17. He marked the occasion by sharing a photograph of the actress on Instagram, remembering her talent, warmth and lasting contribution to Indian cinema.

Raj Babbar Says He Misses Smita Patil

In his post, Babbar praised Patil's ability to bring depth and life to every character she played. “Smita had a rare sensitivity. Though her journey was tragically brief, her artistry left an indelible imprint. She didn't merely portray characters - she breathed life into their very souls,” he wrote.

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The actor also expressed how much he continues to miss her. “I miss her. Her warmth, her extraordinary talent, and everything that made her so special. Remembering Smita Patil on her birth anniversary. Her legacy continues to inspire, move, and resonate across generations,” he added.

Babbar remembered Patil's lasting impact, writing, “Artists leave this world when they are called - but Smita left behind a part of herself in every heart she touched,” he added.

How Raj Babbar And Smita Patil Met?

Raj Babbar and Smita Patil met while shooting for Bheegi Palkein in 1982. Their son, Prateik, was born on November 28, 1986. However, the family faced a tragedy when Patil died on December 13, just weeks after his birth.

She was 31 and died due to complications following childbirth, leaving behind a legacy of memorable performances in Indian cinema.

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Smita Patil's Legacy In Cinema

Smita Patil made a strong mark in Indian cinema with her performances in films such as Manthan, Bazaar, Ardh Satya and Waaris. She was among the leading faces of parallel cinema in the 1970s and 1980s and was praised for her natural acting. In recognition of her contribution to the arts, she received the Padma Shri.

Although her career ended too soon, Patil's work continues to be appreciated by film lovers. One of her final screen appearances was in Galiyon Ka Badshah, directed by Sher Jung Singh.

Decades after Smita Patil's death, her films continue to find audiences and keep her legacy alive.

Raj Babbar On Work Front

Babbar was last seen in the 2024 film Ek Kori Prem Katha, directed by Chinmay Purohit and written by Saba Mumtaz.

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