'Stop Copying Our Legend': Tesla Roadster's Flying Stunts Remind Netizens Of Rohit Shetty

Elon Musk's latest Tesla Roadster video has sparked hilarious memes, with netizens drawing comparisons to the gravity-defying car stunts in Rohit Shetty's films. While the futuristic vehicle has grabbed attention for its technology, its resemblance to Bollywood's over-the-top action scenes has got Indian social media users talking.

The comparison quickly caught on, with many sharing clips from Shetty's films alongside the Tesla video. For them, a car flipping through the air is not just a glimpse of the future; it is also classic Rohit Shetty territory.

Netizens Say Rohit Shetty Did It First

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Many joked that the billionaire entrepreneur is borrowing ideas from filmmaker Rohit Shetty, whose films whose films like Singham, Sooryavanshi and Golmaal franchise, are famous for cars flipping, flying and performing seemingly impossible stunts, making him an easy comparison for Tesla's latest demonstration.

Several users joked that Shetty had imagined the future of automobiles long before Elon Musk, while others suggested that Musk had found a tough competitor in the Bollywood director.

One X user shared a scene from a Rohit Shetty film and jokingly wrote, “dear elon musk, stop copying our legend rohit shetty.”

Actor Ajay Devgn, who has worked with Shetty on several films, also came up in discussions about Bollywood's famous car stunts.

The memes soon moved beyond films. Some users imagined the chaos such vehicles could cause on Indian roads, joking about how Indian traffic police would handle flying cars on busy roads.

Others imagined insurance companies struggling with claims involving vehicles that could flip in mid-air. The 2004 Bollywood film Taarzan: The Wonder Car also resurfaced in the discussion, with netizens recalling how its talking car seemed ahead of its time.

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What Sparked The Memes?

The memes began after Tesla showcased its next-generation Roadster on October 15 at a SpaceX testing site in McGregor, Texas. The video showed the electric sports car performing dramatic manoeuvres, including moving up a ramp and making movements that appeared to defy gravity.

Tesla first announced the Roadster in 2017. Elon Musk has discussed plans to use SpaceX-inspired technology, including a cold-gas thruster system that releases bursts of highly pressurised gas to help the car perform unusual movements. Musk has indicated that production could begin in 2028, although the proposed features and timeline remain subject to change.

The viral memes have kept the Tesla Roadster in the spotlight even much after its reveal, proving that sometimes a Bollywood comparison can be as attention-grabbing as the technology itself.

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