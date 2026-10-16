Tesla Pulls Off An Extraordinary Feat With Roadster: A Look At Top 10 Carmakers By Market Cap

Elon Musk's Tesla pulled off an extraordinary feat with its latest gravity defying Roadster that is a juxtapose of a car and a spacecraft, capable of next-level performance, like lifting off for a brief period and landing precisely. But the question remains whether other carmakers are even close to achieving this feat? The global automobile industry is being reshaped by electric vehicles, software, changing consumer preferences and intense competition. Nonetheless, market valuations show that investors are rewarding these companies, with Tesla commanding a valuation far exceeding competition.

If you look at the latest market capitalisation of other auto giants, one can understand the influence that Tesla and Asian manufacturers have on long-established names like General Motors, Ferrari, Ford and Mercedes-Benz. Here's a look at the market cap of the top 10 carmakers in the world. Note the numbers are as of October 16, 2026.

No 1. Company: Tesla | Market Cap: $1.431 trillion | Tesla remains comfortably the world's most valuable automaker, with a market capitalisation that is several times larger than that of its nearest rival. Its valuation reflects investor expectations around electric vehicles, autonomous driving, artificial intelligence, energy storage and other businesses that extend beyond conventional car manufacturing.

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No 2. Company: Toyota | Market Cap: $226.06 billion | Toyota remains the most valuable traditional automaker and has one of the broadest global manufacturing and sales footprints in the industry. Its strength in hybrids, dependable mass-market vehicles and a diversified international presence continues to support its position near the top of the rankings.

No 3. Company: BYD | Market Cap: $112.97 billion | China's BYD has emerged as one of the most formidable forces in electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, supported by rapid growth in its domestic market and an expanding overseas presence. Its vertically integrated model, including in-house battery production, has helped the company compete aggressively on both cost and technology.

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No 4. Company: Xiaomi | Market Cap: $88.81 billion | Xiaomi is unusual in this ranking because automobiles are only one part of a much broader technology business spanning smartphones, consumer electronics and connected devices. Its entry into electric vehicles has nevertheless been closely watched by investors, who see the company's software ecosystem and brand reach as potential advantages in the increasingly digital car market.

No 5. Company: General Motors | Market Cap: $73.40 Billion | General Motors remains one of America's largest automotive groups, with brands including Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC. The company is balancing its highly profitable combustion-engine business with heavy investment in electric vehicles, battery technology and software-led services.

No 6. Company: Ferrari | Market Cap: $69.85 billion | Ferrari's valuation stands out because the company produces only a fraction of the vehicles sold by mass-market manufacturers. Its scarcity-driven business model, powerful luxury brand and exceptionally strong pricing power allow it to command margins and investor valuations more commonly associated with premium consumer companies.

No 7. Company: Hyundai | Market Cap: $61.44 billion | Hyundai Motor has built a strong global position across conventional cars, hybrids and battery-electric vehicles. Its continued investment in design, technology and electrification has helped it move beyond its earlier value-focused image and compete more directly with leading global brands.

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No 8. Company: Ford | Market Cap: Around $49.08 billion | Ford remains one of the most recognisable names in the global automobile industry, with a particularly strong position in pick-up trucks and commercial vehicles in North America. The company is investing heavily in electrification and software while continuing to depend on its traditional vehicle portfolio for a large share of earnings.

No 9. Company: Honda | Market Cap: Around $44.19 billion | Honda combines a major passenger-car business with a dominant global presence in motorcycles, giving it a broader mobility portfolio than many of its rivals. The Japanese manufacturer is also increasing investment in electric vehicles, batteries and next-generation technologies as the industry shifts away from internal-combustion engines.

No 10. Company: Mercedes-Benz | Market Cap: Around $44.09 billion | Mercedes-Benz remains one of the world's best-known premium carmakers, with its valuation supported by a strong position in luxury vehicles and high-end SUVs. The German group has been focusing on profitability, premium pricing and electrification as it adapts to changing demand in Europe, China and other key markets.

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