Tesla Renamed 'Full Self-Driving’ Label In Europe, Switches To 'Assisted Driving’

Tesla is changing how it markets its driver-assistance software in Europe, replacing the controversial “Full Self-Driving” label with “Tesla Assisted Driving” as it works to expand the technology's availability across the region.

The revised name is now appearing on Tesla's European websites, including those for Germany, Spain, the Netherlands and Slovakia. The company has not made the same change in the US, where the feature remains listed as “Full Self-Driving (Supervised)”.

The move follows mounting scrutiny over whether Tesla's branding overstates what the software can do. European regulators have argued that the original name could lead motorists to believe their vehicles can drive independently, even though drivers must continue supervising the system and remain legally responsible.

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Germany said earlier this week that Tesla had agreed to adopt the new terminology. The move comes as CEO Elon Musk seeks regulatory approval for the technology, which he sees as a key driver of future growth for the electric carmaker.

Tesla has also faced scrutiny in other European countries. Swedish consumer protection authorities asked the country's transport agency to examine whether the company's marketing could mislead buyers.

In Italy, government correspondence reviewed by Reuters raised similar concerns, warning that Tesla's branding and promotional material could give customers the impression that its vehicles can drive without human supervision.

Tesla has encouraged owners and supporters to contact national regulators in an effort to build support for approval. However, renaming the technology does not settle questions about what it can actually do or how much driver supervision it requires.

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Eight European Union countries currently permit the system, with Slovakia expected to become the ninth. An EU-wide vote on the technology has been delayed from October until at least December, while France carries out further testing.

The approval process remains a hurdle for Tesla as it attempts to expand the software's reach. The company must navigate national regulatory reviews while addressing concerns about how its driver-assistance features are presented to customers.

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