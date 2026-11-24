Crude oil prices extended their decline on Tuesday after falling more than 3% in the previous session, as rising supplies from the Middle East and cautious optimism over diplomatic efforts to end the US-Iran conflict weighed on sentiment.

Brent crude futures declined 0.58% to $88.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 0.22% to $79.99 a barrel.

US Vice President JD Vance met Qatar's Prime Minister to discuss negotiations with Iran, Axios reported. Qatar has played a mediating role in efforts to resolve the nearly nine-month-long conflict.

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Brent, the global benchmark, has witnessed a sharp decline this month after US President Donald Trump held off on renewed military strikes following the Democratic sweep in the US midterm elections. However, low-intensity hostilities have continued. Trump has also warned that the US could resume attacks next year if diplomatic negotiations fail.

Despite ongoing tensions, including repeated attacks on tankers navigating the Strait of Hormuz, crude oil exports from the Persian Gulf have increased significantly.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects the global oil market to shift into a supply surplus this quarter, while Goldman Sachs has flagged the possibility of a supply glut next year.

Although prospects of a negotiated settlement have offered some relief to oil markets, significant differences between Washington and Tehran remain.

Iran is seeking the lifting of the US naval blockade on its ports, sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets before agreeing to fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Washington, meanwhile, is pressing Tehran to make concessions on its nuclear programme.

Adding to the bearish outlook, JPMorgan expects oil futures to decline to the high-$70s per barrel range in the first half of 2027, citing an anticipated global supply surplus. The investment bank expects higher production from Middle Eastern countries outside Iran, alongside rising supplies from the Americas, led by the US, to contribute to the surplus next year.

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