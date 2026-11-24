Reigning world chess champion D Gukesh begins his title defence against Uzbek grandmaster Javokhir Sindarov as Game 1 of the FIDE World Championship 2026 gets underway in Geneva, Switzerland, on Tuesday.

The 14-game classical match pits India's 20-year-old defending champion against the 20-year-old Candidates Tournament winner in one of the youngest title clashes in chess history. While Sindarov enters the match as the higher-rated player in current classical form, Gukesh brings crucial 14-game championship experience from his 2024 triumph.

The championship is contested over 14 classical games, with the first player to reach 7.5 points crowned the 2026 world chess champion. If the match remains tied at 7-7 after 14 games, a rapid and blitz tiebreak playoff will decide the winner.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Following the official drawing of colours during the opening ceremony, challenger Sindarov has been handed the White pieces for Game 1, leaving defending champion D Gukesh to start with Black. Having the first-move advantage gives Sindarov an immediate opportunity to test Gukesh's opening preparation and set the early tempo of the match, while Gukesh will look to neutralise White's initiative and steer the game into complex middlegame territory.

When Is D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1?

Game 1 of the FIDE World Championship 2026 is scheduled to be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time, giving chess fans in India prime evening viewing hours.

READ | Who Is Bodhana Sivanandan? 11-year-old Chess Prodigy Becomes Youngest Woman Grandmaster

Where to Watch D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1 Live Telecast?

Sadly, no information about FIDE World Championship 2026 Game 1 is listed about linear TV broadcast channels in India.

Where to Watch D Gukesh vs Javokhir Sindarov Game 1 Live Streaming?

Chess enthusiasts can stream Game 1 live for free on FIDE's official YouTube and Twitch channels.

READ | 'Underdog' Champion vs 'Genius' Challenger: D Gukesh, Javokhir Sindarov To Face Off For Chess Crown

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.