Schools across several parts of the country will remain closed today, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Gurpurab. Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and several other states have included the occasion in their respective holiday calendars.

State-run schools in south India, and most local institutions typically remain open as Guru Nanak Jayanti is not notified as a general state holiday there.

Telangana has notified November 24 as a general holiday for Karthika Pournami (which coincides with Guru Nanak Jayanti), and several schools in Hyderabad have declared a holiday.

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However, school holiday arrangements may differ depending on state government notifications and individual institutional calendars. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective schools.

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2026: State-Wise School Holiday List

Punjab and Haryana have declared a holiday to mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji's birth anniversary. The Punjab Government's official 2026 holiday calendar lists November 24 as the birthday of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji. Haryana's 2026 holiday notification also identifies the date as a gazetted holiday.

In Uttar Pradesh, November 24 is included in the state's holiday calendar for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Kartik Purnima. Bihar has also listed the date as a public holiday for the two occasions.

Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra are among the other states where November 24 has been included in the reported public holiday schedules.

In Delhi, schools will remain closed on November 24. West Bengal has also listed the date as a holiday for government and government-aided schools. Private institutions may follow their individual academic calendars.

Will Private Schools Remain Closed?

Although government schools generally follow their respective state education departments' holiday schedules, private schools may have independent academic calendars. Therefore, students should check official school notices, WhatsApp groups or websites for confirmation. Schools conducting examinations or other previously scheduled activities may communicate separate instructions.

Schools schedule will commence as usual on Wednesday, November 25.

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