Gujarat's education department has introduced field inspections at government schools across the state to check whether infrastructure details reported by all institutions match conditions on the ground, creating a source of information to identify errors and guide corrective action. The verification system or checklist at schools began in September this year and covers government primary and secondary schools, Nagarajan M., State Project Director, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), said.

Cluster and block resource coordinators, along with other education department officers, have been assigned to complete the 78-point checklist during school visits. The assessment examines infrastructure, routine maintenance and availability of facilities such as clean toilets for boys and girls.

Additional checks address concerns about accuracy of information that schools submit to Unified District Information System for Education Plus, the Central government's unified national data reporting platform. According to Nagarajan, schools were often entering details incorrectly, making it difficult for the department to identify inaccurate records.

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"Earlier, it was just data entry, and that too once a year by the schools themselves. There was no third-party checking, and the data was going to the Central government's UDISE+ portal. This made it difficult for us to track schools making wrong data entries. Now we have two sources of data, and we can now cross-check if there is any wrong entry and verify which is correct," he said, according to PTI.

Findings from the visits will allow the department to compare its own records with school submissions, investigate discrepancies and determine where corrective measures are required.

Nagarajan said the initiative builds on the existing survey process and the profiling exercises undertaken by schools. The new system is intended to strengthen verification and enable more frequent monitoring.

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The department has assigned the work to its existing field staff, who visit different schools each month.

"The general tracking is the same (as that of UDISE +), but we want to have our own internal system to check it more frequently. The department has deployed existing regular field staff, who visit different schools once a month. They have been assigned to fill the form properly," he added.

The initiative comes against the backdrop of the Cockroach Janata Party's ‘School Theek Karo' campaign and an electoral challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of next year's Assembly polls.

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