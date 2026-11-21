An Anthropic researcher has claimed he used the company's Claude chatbot to prove the Riemann Hypothesis, a problem that has defied mathematicians for more than 160 years.

Levent Alpoge set out the claim in a four-page note released on Friday. "I believe I have, working with Claude, discovered a proof of the Riemann Hypothesis," he wrote. He said the same method also resolves the Generalised Riemann Hypothesis, a broader version of the problem, AFP reported.

What Is the Riemann Hypothesis?

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German mathematician Bernhard Riemann proposed the hypothesis in 1859. It concerns how prime numbers, which are divisible only by 1 and themselves, are distributed. It is widely regarded as the most important open question in pure mathematics.

It is also one of seven Millennium Prize Problems chosen by the Clay Mathematics Institute in 2000, each carrying a $1 million prize. Under the institute's rules, a solution must be published in a peer-reviewed journal and withstand two years of scrutiny. Even if the proof holds, a prize is therefore a long way off.

Proof Released Only In Lean

Alpoge said he had produced a version of the proof in Lean, a programming language that lets computers check mathematical arguments. He is releasing only that version for now.

A full written argument would be extremely long, he said, and he has not yet mastered all of the mathematics involved, but plans to write it up.

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Mathematicians React

Brian Conrey, a leading specialist on the hypothesis, told AFP it was "a monumental moment in human history". He said he had not seen a manuscript, only the remarks Alpoge posted on his website, and had asked for a copy.

He added that he had not seen the development coming, and that the work looked seriously complicated. In his view, simpler routes to a proof will emerge.

Nestor Guillen, a visiting professor at New York University, welcomed Alpoge's candour about not yet fully understanding the proof. He said the exchanges Alpoge described showed AI working more like a tool than an all-knowing machine.

Timing And Wider Context

The announcement came a day after Anthropic's record stock market debut. Alpoge said he had consulted chief executive Dario Amodei before going public and acknowledged that the timing could be viewed cynically, without elaborating.

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In August, Anthropic said an unreleased version of Claude had improved a long-standing result related to the hypothesis, while stressing that it had not proved it.

The claim also follows a similar one from rival OpenAI two months ago. It said an AI model had solved another Millennium Prize Problem, on the equations governing fluid motion.

Mathematicians say that proof appears correct but has yet to be fully vetted. Alpoge, who had worked on related fluid problems with NYU mathematician Tristan Buckmaster, was at the centre of a dispute over credit for that work. OpenAI denied wrongdoing.

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