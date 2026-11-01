The fifth edition of the DP World International League T20 (ILT20) is set to begin on November 21, 2026, with defending champions Desert Vipers taking on MI Emirates in the opening match in Dubai.

The tournament will run until December 20, with six franchises competing for the title across 34 matches in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).



The upcoming edition will feature 30 league-stage matches and four playoff fixtures, including Qualifier 1, the Eliminator, Qualifier 2 and the final. Each team will play 10 matches in a double round-robin format, with the top four sides in the points table advancing to the playoffs.

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Desert Vipers will begin their title defence against MI Emirates, the team they defeated in last season's final. The opening fixture will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on November 21.



The six participating teams are Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals, Gulf Giants, MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriorz.

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ILT20 2026-27: Full Schedule And Fixtures

The group stage will run from November 21 to December 14, followed by the playoffs from December 16. The final is scheduled to take place on December 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.



Here is the complete schedule of the tournament (all timings in IST):

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Nov 21 Desert Vipers vs MI Emirates Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 22 Sharjah Warriorz vs Gulf Giants Sharjah 3:30 PM Nov 22 Dubai Capitals vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 23 Sharjah Warriorz vs Desert Vipers Sharjah 8:00 PM Nov 24 Gulf Giants vs MI Emirates Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 25 Dubai Capitals vs Desert Vipers Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 26 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs MI Emirates Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Nov 27 Sharjah Warriorz vs Dubai Capitals Sharjah 8:00 PM Nov 28 Gulf Giants vs Dubai Capitals Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 29 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriorz Abu Dhabi 3:30PM Nov 29 Desert Vipers vs Gulf Giants Dubai 8:00 PM Nov 30 MI Emirates vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Dec 1 Gulf Giants vs Sharjah Warriorz Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 2 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Desert Vipers Abu Dhabi 3:30PM Dec 2 Dubai Capitals vs MI Emirates Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 3 Gulf Giants vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 4 Desert Vipers vs Sharjah Warriorz Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 5 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 6 MI Emirates vs Sharjah Warriorz Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM Dec 6 Desert Vipers vs Dubai Capitals Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 7 MI Emirates vs Gulf Giants Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Dec 8 Dubai Capitals vs Sharjah Warriorz Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 9 Sharjah Warriorz vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 10 Dubai Capitals vs Gulf Giants | Dubai Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 11 Sharjah Warriorz vs MI Emirates Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 12 Desert Vipers vs Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 13 MI Emirates vs Dubai Capitals Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM Dec 13 Gulf Giants vs Desert Vipers Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 14 Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Dubai Capitals Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Dec 16 Qualifier 1: Seed 1 vs Seed 2 Abu Dhabi 8:00 PM Dec 17 Eliminator: Seed 3 vs Seed 4 Dubai 8:00 PM Dec 18 Qualifier 2: Loser Q1 vs Winner Eliminator Sharjah 8:00 PM Dec 20 Final: Winner Q1 vs Winner Q2 Dubai 8:00 PM

ILT20 2026-27: Venues

The fifth edition of the tournament will be played across three venues in the UAE. Dubai International Stadium will host 15 matches, while Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi will stage 11 fixtures. Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the remaining eight matches.



The three venues are:

Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

ILT20 2026-27: Teams

Six franchises will compete in the tournament:



1. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders

2. Desert Vipers

3. Dubai Capitals

4. Gulf Giants

5. MI Emirates

6. Sharjah Warriorz

ILT20 2026-27: Match Timings

The afternoon matches will begin at 3:30 PM IST, while the evening fixtures are scheduled to start at 8:00 PM IST.

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ILT20 2026-27: Playoff Format

The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.



The first two teams in the points table will meet in Qualifier 1, with the winner advancing directly to the final. The third- and fourth-placed teams will face each other in the Eliminator, with the winner progressing to Qualifier 2.



The losing team from Qualifier 1 will then take on the Eliminator winner in Qualifier 2. The winner of that match will secure the second place in the final.



The tournament will conclude with the championship match on December 20 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Where To Watch ILT20 2026-27 Live Telecast In India?

The live telecast of the DP World ILT20 2026-27 matches will be available on Zee's television network in India.

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Where To Watch ILT20 2026-27 Live Streaming In India?

The live streaming of all 34 matches of the DP World ILT20 2026-27 will be available on the ZEE5 app and website.

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