Former Australia fast bowler Mitchell Johnson believes Pat Cummins' position as Test captain is under immense pressure following fresh revelations about the 2018 ball-tampering scandal, popularly known as 'Sandpapergate'.

Johnson feels the public pressure on Cummins to step down could become too much, questioning whether the Australian skipper's captaincy and personal brand can survive the latest controversy.

The scandal has returned to the spotlight after former Australia batter Usman Khawaja and Cameron Bancroft made fresh claims about the incident during Australia's 2018 tour of South Africa.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Cameron Bancroft's Explosive Admission On Sandpapergate: 'Withheld Important Details'

Khawaja, in his recently released autobiography 'Sabr', alleged that knowledge of the sandpaper plan extended beyond the three players who were punished. He also called for collective responsibility from the team, rather than allowing a few individuals to carry the blame.

Bancroft further fuelled the controversy through a 4,000-word column for The West Australian, claiming that the entire team was aware of the use of sandpaper during the Test series.

In his column for The West Australian, legendary pacer Johnson wrote, as quoted by SEN Cricket: "I believe Bancroft's account. It comes across as real, and I could feel the words as he was saying them. He came across as himself, and he has nothing to lose now. It also lines up with the most detailed accounts we have heard from other players.

"The pressure on Cummins is now immense. I think he will still try to stand by what he has said and his statement with all of the bowlers back in 2021 (issued by Australian bowlers on how they were unaware of the use of a foreign object to alter the condition of the ball).

"But I think the public pressure for Cummins to stand down as Test captain now will be too much. I just cannot see how his captaincy and personal brand survive this," he added.

He also described conversations with bowlers, including Cummins, about generating reverse swing, and alleged that the tactic was encouraged and celebrated within the team.

ALSO READ: Pat Cummins Calls Usman Khawaja's Sandpapergate Claims 'Complete Nonsense', Says '100% Wrong'

Bancroft suggested that virtually everyone was aware of the plan, with the team's media manager being the exception.

Cummins, however, has strongly rejected Khawaja's allegations. During a 70-minute press conference last week, the Australia captain described the claims as "complete and utter nonsense" and maintained that he had no knowledge of sandpaper being used on the ball.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.