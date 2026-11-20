Indian private sector banks are well-placed to outperform their public sector counterparts as lending growth shifts back in their favour, while the banking sector could deliver close to 20% earnings growth year-on-year (YoY), according to Pranav Gundalapalle, senior research analyst at Bernstein.

Despite the recent rally, Indian banks continue to trade at a discount to their global peers and historical valuations, leaving room for further gains, Gundalapalle told NDTV Profit in an exclusive interview.

"We should see very healthy earnings growth, closer to the 20% YoY mark, and therefore these valuations should be easily sustained by the earnings that come through," he said.

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Gundalapalle said the banking sector was in its strongest operating position in 10-15 years, supported by strong credit growth, stable margins and favourable asset quality trends.

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"We are at a credit growth of near 20%, which is the highest we've had in the last 15 years. And there is no pressure on the margins, especially with rate hikes. It looks more like an upside for margins rather than any downside from here," he said.

Private Banks

Bernstein expects private sector lenders to regain market share in lending as the factors that supported the outperformance of public sector banks over the past few years begin to fade.

Gundalapalle said PSU banks had outperformed private lenders during a period when their loan growth was significantly higher, particularly on the lending front. However, Bernstein expects that trend to change.

"We think there were a bunch of cyclical factors which were driving that outperformance, and as those factors fade away, we expect the private sector banks to once again get back to market share gains, and that should drive a re-rating for them," he said.

Large Banks

Within the private banking space, Bernstein prefers larger lenders, citing their valuations and exposure to both retail and corporate lending.

Gundalapalle said large banks were trading at a discount to mid-sized lenders, making their valuations more attractive. He also expects corporate credit growth to contribute to the next phase of lending expansion.

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"Corporate has really picked up in terms of credit growth. And large banks are probably the best way to play that story," he said.

He added that large lenders offered more diversified exposure to credit growth, while mid-sized banks remained more dependent on retail lending.

On HDFC Bank, Gundalapalle said valuations already reflected the risk of a slower recovery relative to peers, despite recent management changes.

"Specific to HDFC, I think there is probably not too much need to wait and watch because the valuations are super supportive," he said.

He added that the bank could take a few quarters or even a year to regain outperformance, but much of that risk was already reflected in its valuation.

NBFC Interest

Gundalapalle also pointed to growing foreign investor interest in India's non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), including businesses with established lending operations.

He said India's underlying growth remained the biggest attraction for overseas investors, while fragmentation in some NBFC segments could create opportunities for consolidation.

"The health and the strength of the underlying market itself is probably the biggest factor," he said.

He added that foreign investors were largely choosing NBFCs and quasi-NBFC businesses rather than building large deposit-taking banking franchises.

On gold-loan lenders, Gundalapalle said he did not see an immediate threat from falling gold prices, with loan-to-value ratios remaining largely in the 60% range for most lenders.

"At this stage, we could see a lot of forced auctions at best, but actual loss to loan losses, I think, are still some distance away," he said.

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