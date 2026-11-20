Actor Aamir Khan has added another lavish address to his Mumbai portfolio, leasing three luxury residential apartments at Seasons Trimurti on North Avenue in Santacruz West. Spread across the 14th, 12th and 11th floors, the three apartments have a combined carpet area of 12,200 sq ft and come with nine dedicated car parking spaces, according to Square Yards.

The combined rent for the three properties stands at Rs 38 lakh a month, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix. At the current rent, Aamir will spend Rs 4.56 crore a year on the three apartments.

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The four-year lease begins on January 1, 2027 and ends on December 31, 2030, with the rent increasing by 5% annually. It carries a total rental commitment of approximately Rs 19.65 crore.

Aamir Khan's Real Estate Investments

The actor also owns several properties across Mumbai. He bought a 1,027 sq. ft apartment at Bella Vista Apartments in Pali Hill for Rs 9.75 crore in June 2024, as per the property registration documents accessed and analysed by Square Yards. The deal included a stamp duty payment of Rs 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Other than the Virgo Cooperative Housing Society and Wilnomona Apartments, the actor is also the owner of homes in Hill View, Bella Vista and Marina Apartments. Aamir is also said to own a sea-facing home in Bandra.

Away from Mumbai, the Taare Zameen Par actor reportedly owns a farmhouse in Panchgani, a popular hill station in Maharashtra. The property is spread across around two acres and is said to be worth approximately Rs 7 crore.

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What's Next For Aamir Khan Professionally?

Workwise, Aamir Khan last starred in Sitaare Zameen Par. Also starring Genelia Deshmukh, the film released in June 2025 and performed well at the box office. It earned Rs 166.19 crore net in India. He also made a special appearance in Rajinikanth's Coolie that year.

He will reportedly star in Rajkumar Hirani's next project. There is also speculation that Aamir Khan will replace Saif Ali Khan in the next installment of the Race franchise.

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