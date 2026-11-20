India's domestic investors helped absorb a record outflow of foreign money from equities during FY26 and the first seven months of FY27, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) official KVR Murty said in a keynote address at the CII-DFS Financing Summit in Mumbai on Nov. 19.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) withdrew a cumulative Rs 3.4 lakh crore from Indian equities during FY26 and April-October FY27, according to Murty. He attributed the outflows largely to global risk aversion amid geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude oil prices, a weaker rupee and higher global bond yields.

"[In] an earlier era, foreign selling of that magnitude would have triggered severe market dislocation," Murty said.

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He said increased participation by retail investors and domestic institutional investors helped counter the selling pressure.

Market Growth

India's equity market capitalisation rose to Rs 507 lakh crore, or more than $5 trillion, as of October 2026, from Rs 412 lakh crore at the end of FY26, Murty said. The market capitalisation-to-GDP ratio has also risen above 100%.

India ranked first globally in the number of initial public offerings in FY26 and third in funds raised through the primary equity market, according to Murty. Public equity fundraising reached Rs 2.3 lakh crore during the year, up 11.7% from the preceding year.

The number of demat accounts crossed 24 crore as of Oct. 31, 2026, while the number of unique investors in the securities market rose to 15.4 crore. The investor base more than doubled from 7.1 crore as of March 31, 2022, he said.

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SIP Growth

Average monthly gross systematic investment plan contributions rose 9% to Rs 31,766 crore during April-September FY27, from Rs 29,132 crore in FY26, Murty said.

SIP assets stood at Rs 17.9 lakh crore as of Sept. 30, 2026, accounting for 21.6% of the mutual fund industry's total assets under management of Rs 82.6 lakh crore.

Cyber Security

Murty said SEBI was strengthening market oversight through technology-led supervision, cybersecurity measures and operational safeguards.

Under the regulator's Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework, market infrastructure institutions and intermediaries must meet recovery time requirements, report incidents within six hours and undergo cyber audits.

SEBI has also introduced the Cyber Suraksha Portal and AI-based supervisory systems, including Project SUDARSAN to monitor social media scams and R(AI)DAR to review asset management company advertisements, he said.

The regulator has also introduced measures such as client-level asset segregation, daily transfer of client funds to clearing corporations and the pledge-repledge mechanism to protect investor securities.

Market Reforms

Murty said SEBI was working to deepen corporate bond markets, expand municipal bond financing and strengthen frameworks for real estate investment trusts (REITs) and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs).

The regulator has introduced measures to support corporate bond liquidity, including a market-making framework, repo liquidity support, increased ISIN headroom and simplified private placement rules.

SEBI has also undertaken reforms to expand municipal bond financing, including pooled fundraising by municipalities through special purpose vehicles and allowing proceeds to be used to refinance existing debt.

The regulator has expanded borrowing flexibility for REITs and InvITs, broadened the scope of strategic investors and allowed privately listed InvITs to invest in greenfield projects, Murty said.

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