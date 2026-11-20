The Indian stock market benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, recouped opening losses to trade higher on Friday, led by gains in IT and banking stocks.

The BSE Sensex inched marginally higher to trade above 83,000 level, while the Nifty 50 was above 25,500 mark. Meanwhile, the Bank Nifty index scaled another record high during the session.

Broader markets underperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices declining 0.1% each.

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Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT emerged as the top gainer with over 2% rally, followed by Nifty Realty, Nifty Private Bank and Nifty Auto indices. Selling was seen in Nifty Metals, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Oil & Gas, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG indices.

Despite Friday's weakness, the benchmark Nifty 50 is up over 1% this week. The index has rallied more than 10% so far in November.

In the currency market, the Indian rupee opened 9 paise higher at 93.20 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 93.29 on Thursday.

Globally, Asian markets declined sharply, while US equities slipped after the much-anticipated market debut of Anthropic failed to revive investor interest in AI-related stocks.

“The weakening of the AI trade continues, with the Nasdaq declining another 2.25% on Thursday. This is dragging down other AI-related markets, including South Korea, Taiwan and Japan,” said Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Investments.

According to him, profit booking is underway in the market, but sustained and aggressive buying by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) has kept the bulls in control.

“Despite occasional dips, the market is likely to remain resilient on the back of massive FII inflows, supported by impressive corporate earnings,” he added.

The recent gains in the domestic market have come amid a sharp revival in foreign investor flows, with overseas investors turning net buyers in November. Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows have surpassed Rs 1 lakh crore so far this month, following two consecutive months of net selling.

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