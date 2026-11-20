Gold and silver extended their losses on Friday, with gold heading for its biggest weekly decline since March as hawkish signals from the US Federal Reserve and a selloff in technology stocks weighed on precious metals.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 3.84% to Rs 1,22,561 per 10 grams, compared with the previous close of Rs 1,27,452, according to the data available on Multi Commodity Exchanges. The contract hit its lowest level since August 2025. Silver futures for December delivery dropped 5.99% to Rs 1,48,050 per kilogram, against the previous close of Rs 1,57,482, marking its lowest level since September 2025.

The yellow metal has fallen nearly 9% over the last three sessions and is now down almost 15% over the last nine sessions. It has ended lower in eight of the last nine trading sessions. Meanwhile, the white metal has dropped nearly 13% over the last three sessions and is down almost 20% over the last seven sessions. Silver has declined in six of the last seven trading sessions.

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Fed Signals

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee said on Thursday he would consider all options to address persistent US inflation, joining other central bank officials who have signalled the possibility of interest-rate hikes.

The outlook for tighter monetary policy has kept Treasury yields elevated. The 10-year US Treasury yield was poised to match a run of 29 closes above 5% recorded in 2007.

Investors globally expect major central banks, including the Federal Reserve, European Central Bank and Bank of England, to keep interest rates largely unchanged for years after completing their rate hikes by the end of 2027.

Higher interest rates and bond yields typically weigh on gold, which does not generate interest income. A gauge of the US dollar has also risen 0.7% this week, making dollar-priced bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

ALSO READ | Sharp Fall In Gold, Silver Prices: Yellow Metal Drops Below Rs 1,23,000 Per 10 Gram, White Metal Near Rs 1,48,000/Kg

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