Nayanthara starrer Mookuthi Amman 2 witnessed a significant decline at the domestic box office during its second week in theatres, with collections dropping nearly 80% as compared to its opening week. The fantasy drama, which was released on November 6, has collected Rs 21.51 crore in India net earnings after completing 14 days of its theatrical run.

According to Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 24 lakh on Day 14 across 600 shows, registering a decline of 17.2 percent as compared with its previous day's collection of Rs 29 lakh. The film's cumulative India gross collection has reached Rs 24.79 crore.

First Week Vs Second Week: Day-Wise Collection

The film's second-week performance has been considerably weaker than its opening week numbers. According to Sacnilk, Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 17.93 crore in India net earnings during its first seven days. However, its second week collection dropped to Rs 3.58 crore, marking an approximately 80% decline.

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The film opened with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1. Its collections increased to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 before witnessing a further jump over the opening weekend. It earned Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3 and registered its highest single-day collection of Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4.

However, the film's earnings began declining from Day 5, when it collected Rs 2.10 crore. The downward trend continued during the weekdays.

A brief recovery was witnessed during the second weekend, with the film earning Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10. However, collections subsequently declined, with the film earning Rs 55 lakh on Day 11 and Rs 24 lakh on Day 14.

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Language-Wise Box Office Collection

The Tamil version has contributed the majority of the film's domestic earnings. According to Sacnilk, its Tamil net collection stands at Rs 20.29 crore, while the Telugu version has contributed Rs 1.22 crore. The combined India net collection stands at Rs 21.51 crore.

About Mookuthi Amman 2

Directed by Sundar C., Mookuthi Amman 2 features superstar Nayanthara alongside Urvashi, Regina Cassandra, Yogi Babu and Duniya Vijay.

The fantasy drama revolves around a queen who sacrifices herself to protect her son from invading enemies. Mookuthi Amman returns to safeguard the child and confronts a mysterious woman who poses a new threat.

The film's music has been composed by Hiphop Tamizha, while Gopi Amarnath serves as the cinematographer.

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