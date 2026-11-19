As Ramayana continues its impressive box-office run, Tamil big-ticket films Jailer 2, Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2, featuring popular star casts, are also making headlines for their theatrical performance.

Jailer 2 remains strong after 35 days in theatres, while Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2, both on Day 13, have followed contrasting trends, with the former maintaining a good overall run and the latter witnessing a slowdown in its second week.

With Ramayana collecting Rs 23.20 crore on Day 14, here's a look at how the three Tamil films have fared at the box office so far.

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Latest Day Collection: Scene Leads

Scene recorded the highest collection among the three films on November 18. The Suriya-starrer earned Rs 2.65 crore net on Day 13, registering an 8.6% drop from the previous day, according to trade tracker, Sacnilk.

Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 25 lakh on Day 13, witnessing a 16.7% decline in daily earnings. Meanwhile, Jailer 2 earned Rs 20 lakh on Day 35, down 13% from its previous day's collection of Rs 23 lakh.

Net Collection: Jailer 2 Remains Ahead

Jailer 2 continues to hold the top position with Rs 475.04 crore net and Rs 555.53 crore gross in India after 35 days. Scene follows with Rs 145.05 crore net and Rs 168.50 crore gross in 13 days.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 21.23 crore net and Rs 24.48 crore gross in India after 13 days.

Worldwide Earnings Compared

Jailer 2 has earned Rs 835.53 crore worldwide, including Rs 280 crore from overseas markets. Scene stands next with a worldwide gross of Rs 256.50 crore. Its overseas collection has reached Rs 88 crore, including Rs 1 crore on Day 13.

The overseas and worldwide collection figures for Mookuthi Amman 2 are not available yet.

Language-Wise: Tamil Leads For All Three

The Tamil versions have contributed the most to the domestic earnings of all three films. Jailer 2 has collected Rs 328.73 crore net from Tamil, followed by Rs 86.31 crore from Telugu, Rs 51.66 crore from Hindi and Rs 8.34 crore from Kannada.

For Scene, the Tamil version has earned Rs 116 crore, accounting for 80% of its total India net collection. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 29.05 crore, making up the remaining 20%.

In Mookuthi Amman 2, Tamil has contributed Rs 20.03 crore, or 94.3% of the domestic net collection. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1.20 crore, accounting for the remaining 5.7%.

State-Wise: Tamil Nadu Leads

Tamil Nadu remains the biggest market for all three films, as per Sacnilk estimates. Jailer 2 leads with Rs 220.04 crore gross from the state, while Scene has collected Rs 82.55 crore.

For Jailer 2, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have contributed Rs 97.24 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 95.92 crore and Kerala at Rs 79.68 crore.

Scene has earned Rs 32.30 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 29.85 crore from Kerala and Rs 17.55 crore from Karnataka.

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Box Office Journey: Jailer 2, Scene And Mookuthi Amman 2

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5. It earned Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6, Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8.

The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10. It earned Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. Its collections further fluctuated, with Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17 and Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18. The film earned Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22.

During its fourth week, Jailer 2 collected Rs 60 lakh on Day 23, Rs 1 crore on Day 24, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 25 and Rs 1.25 crore on Day 26. It then earned Rs 88 lakh on Day 27, Rs 52 lakh on Day 28 and Rs 35 lakh on Day 29. In its fifth week, the film collected Rs 31 lakh on Day 30, Rs 38 lakh on Day 31, Rs 39 lakh on Day 32, Rs 13 lakh on Day 33, Rs 23 lakh on Day 34 and Rs 20 lakh on Day 35.

Meanwhile, Scene opened with Rs 19.15 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 20.35 crore on Day 2 and Rs 23.65 crore on Day 3. It earned Rs 21.40 crore on Day 4, followed by Rs 12.85 crore on Day 5, Rs 8.05 crore on Day 6 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 7. The Suriya-starrer collected Rs 6 crore on Day 8, Rs 9.50 crore on Day 9 and Rs 9.30 crore on Day 10. Its collections dropped to Rs 3 crore on Day 11, Rs 2.90 crore on Day 12 and Rs 2.65 crore on Day 13.

Mookuthi Amman 2 started its box office journey with Rs 1.88 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 2.45 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.60 crore on Day 3. The film earned Rs 5.15 crore on Day 4 before dropping to Rs 2.10 crore on Day 5 and Rs 1 crore on Day 6. It collected Rs 75 lakh on Day 7. The Nayanthara-starrer earned Rs 47 lakh on Day 8, Rs 86 lakh on Day 9 and Rs 87 lakh on Day 10. Its collections then declined to Rs 55 lakh on Day 11, Rs 30 lakh on Day 12 and Rs 25 lakh on Day 13.

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