Nvidia's record quarterly results and an upbeat revenue outlook have failed to convince Wall Street, with several brokerages cutting their price targets on the stock, raising questions about its next leg of growth.

Piper Sandler led the latest round of target reductions, cutting its price target to $230 from $300, a reduction of 23.3%. Jefferies and Wells Fargo also lowered their targets to $250 from $300 each, while UBS reduced its target to $220 from $240.

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Morgan Stanley trimmed its target marginally to $260 from $267. JPMorgan, however, moved in the opposite direction, raising its target to $230 from $215. Bank of America maintained its Buy rating with a price target of $280.

The target revisions come despite Nvidia reporting record revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, beating market expectations of $109.3 billion. Its fourth-quarter revenue guidance of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, was also above the Street estimate of around $125 billion.

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Nvidia Stock Performance: Why Is The Market Unimpressed?

Nvidia shares fell around 3% following the results, reversing an initial gain of as much as 5% in aftermarket trading immediately after the earnings announcement.

The stock touched its lowest level since June 2025 and has declined nearly 40% since October, Bloomberg data showed.

The reaction suggests investors are looking beyond quarterly earnings and focusing on the risks surrounding Nvidia's leadership, customer commitments and the sustainability of AI-related spending.

Why Are Brokerages Cutting Nvidia Price Targets?

Several concerns are weighing on brokerage sentiment, even as demand for Nvidia's AI chips remains strong.

1. Leadership uncertainty after Jensen Huang's exit

Uncertainty over the company's leadership transition has emerged as a concern for investors. Nvidia board chair Harvey Jones said during the earnings call that the board did not intend to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO. Heidrick & Struggles is leading the search for a permanent CEO.

The lack of clarity over the company's future leadership has added another layer of uncertainty to its investment outlook.

2. Regulatory scrutiny and China exposure

Regulatory investigations, US export restrictions and Nvidia's exposure to China remain key risks. The company has already excluded data centre compute revenue from China from its fourth-quarter guidance, highlighting the restrictions on its access to the market.

3. Rising customer commitments and financing risks

Nvidia's growing involvement in helping customers secure land, power and data centre capacity has also drawn attention to its financial commitments.

The company flagged strong demand from neocloud providers and said it was helping select customers secure infrastructure. However, rising purchase commitments and financing guarantees to these companies have raised questions about potential balance-sheet risks and the financial health of some AI infrastructure customers.

4. Questions over the sustainability of AI spending

Investors are also assessing whether the current pace of AI infrastructure spending can continue. While Nvidia continues to report strong demand, concerns remain over how long hyperscalers and other customers can sustain their capital expenditure and whether the spending will translate into long-term revenue growth.

Some brokerages see limited room for a valuation rerating until there is greater clarity on leadership and the sustainability of AI demand.

Nvidia Q3 FY27 Results: Record Revenue, Strong Guidance

Nvidia reported revenue of $115.8 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2027, up 103% year-on-year and above analyst estimates of $109.3 billion.

READ | Nvidia Q3 Earnings: AI Chipmaker Posts Record $115-Billion Revenue; Q4 Guidance Beats Street Estimates

Data centre revenue, the company's largest business segment, increased 110% year-on-year to $107.6 billion.

Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) came in at $2.68, up 111% from a year earlier and ahead of market expectations of $2.48. Non-GAAP gross margin stood at 74.9%, compared with estimates of around 74.5%.

Free cash flow also increased sharply to $43.8 billion in Q3 FY27 from $21.3 billion in the previous quarter.

For the fourth quarter, Nvidia expects revenue of $130 billion, plus or minus 3%, compared with the Street estimate of around $125 billion. The company noted that the guidance includes an additional week in the reporting period.

What Nvidia Management Said

Nvidia said demand for AI infrastructure remained exceptionally strong, with particularly high demand from neocloud companies.

The company also highlighted its multi-year product roadmap and supply agreements extending through the end of the decade.

Interim CEO Colette Kress, opening her first earnings call in the role, said the company's momentum remained strong and that it was well positioned to strengthen its leadership position.

"Our ambition will not change. Our passion to innovate will not change. Commitment to customers, partners, and shareholders will not change," she said.

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