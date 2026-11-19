Wall Street saw renewed volatility as Nvidia Corp.'s post-earnings rally fizzled out, a sign that investors are looking for more evidence about the durability of the artificial-intelligence trade.

The chipmaker sank about 3%. The selloff weighed on the market, driving the S&P 500 lower for a fifth straight day. That's despite a decline in oil prices that lifted bonds. Anthropic PBC was said to have priced its IPO at $83 per share, above the marketed range.

Nvidia has tumbled in recent weeks, battered by the ouster of Jensen Huang and fears that AI spending is set to slow. Those worries overshadowed the firm's solid sales outlook and a boost to its stock-buyback program.

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"None of those things answer the fundamental, existential question facing the business right now: What does this company look like in a year?" said Luke Lango, editor of the Innovation Investor newsletter. "That answer will come down to what happens over the next few weeks and months."

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Arm Holdings Plc Chief Executive Officer Rene Haas has been approached regarding the CEO role at Nvidia by recruiting firm Heidrick & Struggles, according to a person familiar with the process.

The size of Anthropic's offering has increased, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company had marketed 801.4 million shares while the investors offered 23.6 million shares for $70 to $78 each, according to its filings. Anthropic is also raising $26 billion in a private placement at the IPO price.

"Anthropic's IPO does look to be on solid footing, which would be a positive structural sign for the AI ecosystem, given the company's key role as a consumer of AI infrastructure," said Jay Peters at NewEdge Wealth.

Traders also parsed minutes of the October Federal Reserve meeting. Nearly all officials agreed they would likely have to raise rates "in the months ahead" to return inflation to their 2% target in a timely manner.

Elsewhere, copper sank in a broad rout across London, New York and Shanghai, as bullish investors bailed on bets tied to the AI boom and others turned outright bearish even as extreme squeezes roil metals markets.

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Some of the main moves in markets: Stocks The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 4 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.5% Currencies The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0976

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.3150

The Japanese yen was little changed at 159.30 per dollar Cryptocurrencies Bitcoin fell 2.8% to $62,518.53

Ether fell 2.8% to $1,754.09 Bonds The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 5.06%

Germany's 10-year yield was little changed at 3.37%

Britain's 10-year yield declined eight basis points to 5.29% Commodities West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.7% to $82.80 a barrel

Spot gold fell 3.2% to $3,724.75 an ounce.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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