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The Gift Nifty was trading around 25,152.50 level, a discount of nearly 86.80 points from the Nifty futures' previous close indicating negative open for the benchmark Nifty 50. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex fell 0.63% and 0.61% respectively. US and European index futures were trading higher during Asian trading hours.

S&P 500 futures trade 0.23% lower.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures trade 0.97% lower.



US Market Wrap

US equity-index futures rose after Anthropic PBC priced its initial public offering at $83 a share, above the marketed range, in the largest IPO on record. Nasdaq 100 futures gained 0.9%, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Nvidia Corp. slid 2.9% in Wednesday's regular session, extending its losing streak to five days, a day after reporting earnings that beat expectations. Filings show the chipmaker is set to buy $10 billion of Anthropic shares in a private placement.

Asian Market Wrap

Asian shares were mixed on Thursday as investors tracked regional economic data and Anthropic's upcoming Nasdaq debut. Japan's Nikkei 225 extended gains, rising 1%, while the broader Topix slipped 0.12%. South Korea's Kospi climbed 2%, and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.88%.

Commodity Check

Gold rebounded from a 14-month low as buyers stepped in after Wednesday's selloff, even as expectations grew that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates. Spot gold rose 0.8% to $3,754.84 an ounce at 8:52 a.m. in Singapore, after falling 3.2% on Wednesday to its lowest close since September 2025. Silver climbed 1.6% to $45.79 an ounce after dropping nearly 5% in the previous session, also to its lowest close since September 2025. Platinum and palladium advanced, according to Bloomberg.

Copper fell 5.7% on the London Metal Exchange on Wednesday to its lowest level since April as investors unwound bets on metals tied to the AI boom. Tin, another metal used in the AI industry, dropped 5% in London, according to Bloomberg.

Oil steadied after Wednesday's selloff as traders weighed what might come next in the US-Iran conflict. West Texas Intermediate traded near $83 a barrel after falling 3.2% on Wednesday, when Brent closed below $92. Official US data showed crude inventories rose by 3.4 million barrels last week. Refined-product stockpiles also grew, with gasoline inventories up 5.2 million barrels.

Stock Market Today

Indian benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty 50, snapped their two-day winning run on Wednesday, and ended in the red zone, dragged by weakness in consumer durables and metal stocks.

The BSE Sensex index ended at 82,031.81, down 500.38 points or 0.61%. On the other hand, the Nifty 50 closed at 25,277.95, down 159.45 points or 0.63%.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: Gift Nifty, US Fed Minutes To Anthropic IPO; Five Key Factors For Sensex, Nifty 50 On Nov 19

BLS Polymers: Q2 Results

Revenue Up 30% At Rs 126 Crore Vs Rs 97 Crore

Ebitda Up 2.8x At Rs 16.8 Crore Vs Rs 6 Crore

Ebitda Margin At 13.33% Vs 6.19%, Up 715 Bps

PAT Up 2.29x At Rs 10.5 Crore Vs Rs 4.6 Crore

Management Commentary:

Focused on capacity expansion for select products.

Increasing the share of value-added products.

Targeting growth across domestic and export markets.

Emphasising product mix improvement and working capital optimisation.

No revenue, margin, or earnings guidance was provided. (Press Release)

Stocks In News

India Glycols: Specialty Materials growth expected to remain steady. Performance Chemicals to remain the key growth driver. New product launches and customer additions to support growth. Better product mix expected to aid margin expansion. FY27 Ebitda expected to exceed Rs 200 crore. (Source: PPT)

Specialty Materials growth expected to remain steady. Performance Chemicals to remain the key growth driver. New product launches and customer additions to support growth. Better product mix expected to aid margin expansion. FY27 Ebitda expected to exceed Rs 200 crore. (Source: PPT) Indo MIM: To acquire a 6.5% stake in Meena Solar Power Park. Deal value capped at Rs 97,500. Acquisition linked to a Power Purchase Agreement and aimed at sourcing electricity under the Group Captive Scheme. Post-transaction stake to remain 6.5% on a fully diluted basis.

To acquire a 6.5% stake in Meena Solar Power Park. Deal value capped at Rs 97,500. Acquisition linked to a Power Purchase Agreement and aimed at sourcing electricity under the Group Captive Scheme. Post-transaction stake to remain 6.5% on a fully diluted basis. Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Commences operations at a new Client Support Centre in Noida. The facility spans around 17,700 sq ft and became operational on Nov. 18, 2026. Expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and support expansion of Ayurvedic healthcare services.

Commences operations at a new Client Support Centre in Noida. The facility spans around 17,700 sq ft and became operational on Nov. 18, 2026. Expected to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and support expansion of Ayurvedic healthcare services. Intellect Design Arena: Launches SaaS-based eMACH.ai Cloud for banks across Asia. Introduces a flexible "Pay-As-You-Grow" subscription model targeting banking, lending, wealth, and capital markets segments. Expands cloud banking footprint in Asia following the Canada launch.

Launches SaaS-based eMACH.ai Cloud for banks across Asia. Introduces a flexible "Pay-As-You-Grow" subscription model targeting banking, lending, wealth, and capital markets segments. Expands cloud banking footprint in Asia following the Canada launch. AYM Syntex: NCLT Mumbai approves the amalgamation of Mandavewala Enterprises Ltd. with AYM Syntex Ltd.

NCLT Mumbai approves the amalgamation of Mandavewala Enterprises Ltd. with AYM Syntex Ltd. Titagarh Rail Systems: Secures a Rs 65.4 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for WAG-9 locomotive traction motors. This is the company's first order under Regular Source vendor status. Execution is scheduled through December 2027.

Secures a Rs 65.4 crore order from Chittaranjan Locomotive Works for WAG-9 locomotive traction motors. This is the company's first order under Regular Source vendor status. Execution is scheduled through December 2027. PhysicsWallah: Targets FY30 revenue of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, implying a revenue CAGR of over 25%. Expects Ebitda margin to exceed 20% by FY30. Online business projected to contribute around 67% of revenue. Issued medium-term strategic guidance.

Targets FY30 revenue of Rs 9,000-10,000 crore, implying a revenue CAGR of over 25%. Expects Ebitda margin to exceed 20% by FY30. Online business projected to contribute around 67% of revenue. Issued medium-term strategic guidance. Syrma SGS Technology: Invests Rs 14.99 crore in subsidiary Syrma Kaga Electronics through a rights issue at Rs 496 per share. Ownership remains unchanged at 60%.

Invests Rs 14.99 crore in subsidiary Syrma Kaga Electronics through a rights issue at Rs 496 per share. Ownership remains unchanged at 60%. South Indian Bank: Revises MCLR rates effective Nov. 20. One-year MCLR set at 9.55%, while overnight MCLR stands at 8.25%.

Revises MCLR rates effective Nov. 20. One-year MCLR set at 9.55%, while overnight MCLR stands at 8.25%. The Phoenix Mills: Subsidiary completes a Rs 374 crore share buyback. CPPIB's stake declines to 28.77% from 31.90%, while Phoenix Mills' stake rises to 71.23%.

Subsidiary completes a Rs 374 crore share buyback. CPPIB's stake declines to 28.77% from 31.90%, while Phoenix Mills' stake rises to 71.23%. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: Wins a Rs 2.79 crore order from Northern Railway for the supply of 57 CMS crossing sets. Execution is expected by April 2027.

Wins a Rs 2.79 crore order from Northern Railway for the supply of 57 CMS crossing sets. Execution is expected by April 2027. Bharat Forge: Invests Rs 290.5 crore in Kalyani Strategic Systems through a rights issue funded via QIP proceeds. Investment will support the defence business subsidiary.

Invests Rs 290.5 crore in Kalyani Strategic Systems through a rights issue funded via QIP proceeds. Investment will support the defence business subsidiary. Genus Power Infrastructures: Maintains FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and Ebitda margin guidance of 18%. Remains on track for about 1 crore smart meter installations. Order book stands at Rs 22,634 crore. Working capital days expected to improve by 50-75 days in FY27. Smart gas meter opportunity expected to gain traction from FY28. (Source: PPT)

Maintains FY27 revenue guidance of Rs 6,000-6,500 crore and Ebitda margin guidance of 18%. Remains on track for about 1 crore smart meter installations. Order book stands at Rs 22,634 crore. Working capital days expected to improve by 50-75 days in FY27. Smart gas meter opportunity expected to gain traction from FY28. (Source: PPT) Piramal Pharma: Plans to acquire the remaining 26% stake in Yapan Bio, increasing ownership to 100%. Deal value has not yet been finalized. Yapan Bio operates in biologics and vaccine CDMO services.

Plans to acquire the remaining 26% stake in Yapan Bio, increasing ownership to 100%. Deal value has not yet been finalized. Yapan Bio operates in biologics and vaccine CDMO services. AGI Infra: Successfully closes QIP. Allots 10.38 lakh shares at Rs 265 per share. Issue priced at a 1.56% discount to the floor price.

Successfully closes QIP. Allots 10.38 lakh shares at Rs 265 per share. Issue priced at a 1.56% discount to the floor price. LT Foods: Acquires Maya Kaimal brand owner in the US for USD 5.8 million through subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc. Acquisition strengthens the Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook portfolio. Target company reported revenue of USD 17.9 million. Transaction expected to close within three months.

Acquires Maya Kaimal brand owner in the US for USD 5.8 million through subsidiary LT Foods Americas Inc. Acquisition strengthens the Ready-to-Eat and Ready-to-Cook portfolio. Target company reported revenue of USD 17.9 million. Transaction expected to close within three months. Happy Forgings: Promoters sell 32.48 lakh shares, representing a 3.44% stake. Promoter holding declines to 75%.

Promoters sell 32.48 lakh shares, representing a 3.44% stake. Promoter holding declines to 75%. National Aluminium Company (NALCO): Signs an MoU with RUSAL to explore scandium recovery from red mud. The partnership will focus on technology assessment and collaboration for extraction of the critical mineral.

Signs an MoU with RUSAL to explore scandium recovery from red mud. The partnership will focus on technology assessment and collaboration for extraction of the critical mineral. HD Fire Protect: Secures a Rs 6 crore fire protection order from a domestic customer for the supply of fire safety equipment. Execution timeline is 10-12 weeks.

Secures a Rs 6 crore fire protection order from a domestic customer for the supply of fire safety equipment. Execution timeline is 10-12 weeks. Steamhouse India: Incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary named Steamhouse Gabheni India Pvt. Ltd.

Incorporates a wholly owned subsidiary named Steamhouse Gabheni India Pvt. Ltd. Sky Gold Diamonds: Shareholders approve fundraising of up to Rs 1,800 crore through QIP and/or other routes.

Shareholders approve fundraising of up to Rs 1,800 crore through QIP and/or other routes. Prestige Estates Projects: Approves incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries in Mumbai.

Approves incorporation of two wholly owned subsidiaries in Mumbai. Jio Financial Services: Invests Rs 123 crore in Jio BlackRock AMC through a rights issue. Funds will support AMC operations. The joint venture is equally owned by Jio Financial and BlackRock.

Invests Rs 123 crore in Jio BlackRock AMC through a rights issue. Funds will support AMC operations. The joint venture is equally owned by Jio Financial and BlackRock. Zen Technologies: Approves incorporation of an SPV as a not-for-profit company to support implementation of the PM SETU scheme.

Approves incorporation of an SPV as a not-for-profit company to support implementation of the PM SETU scheme. Hi-Tech Pipes: Incorporates a UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary with an authorised capital of AED 50,000.

Incorporates a UAE-based wholly owned subsidiary with an authorised capital of AED 50,000. Bank of Baroda: Infuses Rs 80.10 crore into subsidiary BOB Pension Fund Management Company.

Infuses Rs 80.10 crore into subsidiary BOB Pension Fund Management Company. Karnataka Bank: Appoints Udaya Kumar Hebbar as Managing Director & CEO for a term of three years.

Appoints Udaya Kumar Hebbar as Managing Director & CEO for a term of three years. Aye Finance: Approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 400 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 75 crore.

Approves issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 400 crore, including a greenshoe option of Rs 75 crore. Tonbo Imaging: Receives a Rs 35.62 crore defence order from the Ministry of Defence for thermal weapon sights. Order is to be executed within 52 weeks and includes a repeat-order option.

Receives a Rs 35.62 crore defence order from the Ministry of Defence for thermal weapon sights. Order is to be executed within 52 weeks and includes a repeat-order option. NLC India: Its subsidiary signs an agreement for a 275 MW/550 MWh BESS project in Gujarat. Commercial terms have been finalized for part of the previously awarded 450 MW/900 MWh energy storage tender.

Its subsidiary signs an agreement for a 275 MW/550 MWh BESS project in Gujarat. Commercial terms have been finalized for part of the previously awarded 450 MW/900 MWh energy storage tender. Bank of Maharashtra: Raises MCLR rates across short-term tenors. Overnight MCLR increased by 80 bps to 7.75%, while 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month tenors have also been revised higher.

Raises MCLR rates across short-term tenors. Overnight MCLR increased by 80 bps to 7.75%, while 1-month, 3-month, and 6-month tenors have also been revised higher. Niva Bupa Health Insurance: Launches "Meridian", a new health insurance product offering both domestic and international coverage.

Launches "Meridian", a new health insurance product offering both domestic and international coverage. City Union Bank: Reports an unauthorised NEFT transaction. The affected NEFT/RTGS gateway has been shut as a precautionary measure. Investigation is underway with external experts. The bank said the incident has no material impact on operations or finances.

Block Deals

IIFL Finance: FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd sold 5,65,33,166 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Top Buyers:

SBI Mutual Fund bought 81,53,054 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Rimco India Ltd bought 60,77,795 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 44,57,050 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought 28,36,306 shares at Rs 617 per share.

HDFC Mutual Fund bought 28,36,304 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Goldman Sachs Funds – Goldman Sachs India Equity Portfolio bought 17,33,544 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund bought 16,20,777 shares at Rs 617 per share.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 16,20,749 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 12,15,581 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Axis Mutual Fund bought 12,15,574 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore Pte bought 7,29,357 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Abakkus Mutual Fund bought 6,48,301 shares at Rs 617 per share.

Insider Trades

Flair Writing Industries: Khubilal Jugraj Rathod, Promoter & Director, sold 2,50,000 shares. Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, Promoter & Director, sold 2,50,000 shares.

Khubilal Jugraj Rathod, Promoter & Director, sold 2,50,000 shares. Vimalchand Jugraj Rathod, Promoter & Director, sold 2,50,000 shares. Thomas Cook (India): Fairbridge Capital Mauritius Ltd, Promoter, bought 8,07,000 shares.

Fairbridge Capital Mauritius Ltd, Promoter, bought 8,07,000 shares. Greenpanel Industries: Niranjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Promoter, bought 55,300 shares.

Niranjan Infrastructure Pvt Ltd, Promoter, bought 55,300 shares. Gallantt Ispat: Dinesh R. Agarwal, Promoter & Director, bought 30,00,000 shares.

Dinesh R. Agarwal, Promoter & Director, bought 30,00,000 shares. Happy Forgings: Paritosh Kumar Garg, Promoter & Director, sold 11,54,147 shares. Ashish Garg, Promoter & Director, sold 11,54,148 shares. Paritosh Kumar Garg HUF, Promoter, sold 6,85,255 shares. Ashish Garg & Sons HUF, Promoter, sold 2,54,200 shares.

Paritosh Kumar Garg, Promoter & Director, sold 11,54,147 shares. Ashish Garg, Promoter & Director, sold 11,54,148 shares. Paritosh Kumar Garg HUF, Promoter, sold 6,85,255 shares. Ashish Garg & Sons HUF, Promoter, sold 2,54,200 shares. La Opala RG: Genesis Exports Pvt Ltd, Promoter, bought 1,00,000 shares.

Genesis Exports Pvt Ltd, Promoter, bought 1,00,000 shares. Studds Accessories: Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Promoter & Director, bought 38,408 shares.

Sidhartha Bhushan Khurana, Promoter & Director, bought 38,408 shares. Kilburn Engineering: Firstview Trading Pvt Ltd, Promoter, bought 50,000 shares.

Trading Tweaks

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Price band revised from 20% to 10%.

IGL Spirits: Price band revised from 5% to 20%.

ASM Update (Effective Nov. 19, 2026)

Stage-I Short-Term ASM:

Entero Healthcare Solutions

M M Forgings

Symbiotec Pharmalab

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For Nov 19: Nifty Support Slips Amid Profit-Booking. Can Bulls Defend 25,000-Mark?

F&O Cues

Nifty Nov. 23 Futures down 0.71% at 25,234, trading at a premium of 6 points.

Nifty Nov. 23 Options: Maximum Call OI at 26,000; Maximum Put OI at 24,000.

Securities Under F&O Ban

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