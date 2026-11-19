Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), the latest installment in Rockstar Games' open world crime sandbox series, has finally launched across India after 13 long years of anticipation. Players can head to their local physical retail stores to purchase a copy, or buy it online from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store and the Rockstar Store.

Here's everything new gamers need to know before purchasing the most anticipated entertainment product of the decade:

How To Purchase

The game had an exclusive launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and Series S gaming consoles on Nov. 19. Unfortunately for PC (personal computer) loyalists, the game is not currently available for Windows and Linux platforms. The game was also available for pre-orders from June 25, 2026 onwards.

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The retail price at launch for the standard edition is retailing at Rs 5,999 for both PS5 and Xbox consoles.

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The Ultimate Edition costs Rs 7,499 for both consoles. It comes with bonus features such such as a the 'Vintage Vice City Pack', inspired by 2002's neon soaked 80s throwback pastiche Grand Theft Auto: Vice City. The pack has exclusive weapons, cosmetics, clothes and vehicles, as well as one month of membership to GTA +, which provides exclusive perks to Grand Theft Auto Online players.

The Ultimate Edition Upgrade Pack includes exclusive missions, businesses, weapons, cosmetics, clothes and vehicles.

Pre-Loading And Download Time

Those who purchased the game via pre-orders also have the option to "preload" the game, where they can download the game files from Nov. 10 onwards and launch the game exactly on the launch date. Those who did not do so will have to buy the game and kick back and relax while it gets downloaded on to their consoles. The total file size is 212 GB, which may require a considerable amount of time to download, depending on your internet speed.

The game would take approximately 12 hours to finish downloading at a Wi-Fi speed of 40 megabits per second.

What Is It About ?

Grand Theft Auto VI is an open world crime game where gamers can play as two protagonists namely, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, career criminals operating out of Leonida (GTA's take on Florida). The Bonnie and Clyde style couple undertake various lucrative activities that often tend to be illegal in order to make enough scratch leave a life of crime behind them.

Players need to undertake a series of episodic main missions that move their story forward. This main campaign clocks in at about 42-50 hours. However, they also have an open world that they can explore at their leisure, which facilitates them to do just about every thrilling, illicit and high stakes activity under the sun from dirt bike racing, underground cage fights, gentleman clubs, skydiving, and more.

To progress the story, one can visit various mission markers scattered around the map. There are also plenty of moments of emergent gameplay as well as side missions ( like tertiary short stories supplementing a primary novel) to keep you immersed 24/7.

The classic elements such as shooting and driving are still present with expanded immersive actions such as more interactive eating and drinking, and the return of the body stats system from Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, with the ability to make your character as fat, thin or burly as you please. Players can do this via making dietary and exercise choices for the characters, much like in real life.

What's New?

Trickier Jobs

Grand Theft Auto VI is a game that primarily consists of engaging in high-paying illegal activities and escaping the heat that the cops bring down on your head.

The game has more fleshed out systems for committing crimes as well as evading law enforcement in comparison to its predecessors.

Something as simple as robbing a store can now involve, remotely hacking and/or disabling CCTV cameras, wearing masks to hide your identity and making more conservative and stealthy choices. For example, if you rob the same store twice, the second time around, the cashier will remember you and be prepared to call the cops when they see you or waste you themselves with a weapon.

Comprehensive Heat System

The Heat system has also been completely revamped, with the six-star wanted level which was last seen in Grand Theft Auto IV returning. Wanted levels go from one star to six stars depending on the severity of the crime.

Previous titles showed players the exact location of various cop cars and on-foot patrols on the mini map, letting them manoeuvre around the police in order to lose their tail. The new system will no longer afford the player this luxury with them having to leverage spatial and situational awareness as well as changing clothes, hiding their faces, keeping away from known associates and wiping footage of their crimes from surveillance devices.

This adds a new level of stealth and challenge to the gameplay loop making every move all the more impactful.

When wanted by the police, one can no longer discreetly have their car repainted and suddenly have every cop in your vicinity forget you exist.You now need to change your clothes so they don't recognise you, get rid of any weapons when they are around and stay away from any known associates.

Your Reputation Will Precede You

Players may now pay a heavy price for channel their inner-Trevor Phillips. They can no longer go on unhinged violent rampages without any consequence beyond being chased by the cops. The game will be introducing a reputation system as seen in Red Dead Redemption 2 (2018).

Set in the Wild West, the outlaw protagonist in the game had a reputation meter based on how well or how poorly they treated people around them. Unlike Red Dead, in GTA 6, a consistent and escalated level of criminality may make some reputation tiers permanent, without any recourse for reversal, as you will be recognised more easily and hunted more frequently (and fervently) by law enforcement.

This may also apply to how careful or messy they are while committing crimes in story missions.

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All's Fair In Love And Crime

GTA 6 will be the first game in the series that will centre around two protagonists who are a couple. It is also the first 3D GTA game to feature a female playable main protagonist. Players will be able to switch control between Jason and Lucia and have the option to maintain their romantic relationship throughout the game via consistent choices and actions.

Their closeness is tracked via a four-point scale ranging from 'Strained' to 'Deeply Bound'. Activities and actions such as going out on dates together, texting and replying consistently and on time, and maintaining emotional security will determine their closeness. It will also be completely optional with their personal relationship being separate from their criminal partnership.

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