With Grand Theft Auto 6 finally arriving after 13 years, brands are racing to get in on the excitement. Over the past few days, companies of all sizes have taken to Instagram with “official announcements” declaring November 19 a day off, turning the game's launch into a ready-made marketing moment.

Posh Management told its staff that productivity was expected to hit “an all-time low” on launch day. “For once, we're not managing the event. We're attending it. Virtually,” the post read, adding that there would be “no briefs, no calls, no last-minute changes” on Thursday.

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Synergy Advertising went a step further, granting all its “gamers” the day off. The post has drawn over 14,000 likes, with one user writing, “Huge w for this happening in Egypt,” and another asking, “Where do i send my cv and portfolio.”

Creative studio VANTA addressed its clients instead, saying it would stay shut on launch day. “We haven't taken a day off since we started,” it wrote. “Some deadlines can wait.”

‘We Grew Up With Vice City'

Furniture brand ChairsCarté and its sister label INDE declared a company holiday in a notice signed by founder and CEO Kishore Shanmugam. Its caption struck a nostalgic note, recalling “late night missions, cheat codes” and the years spent with earlier games in the series. The post has over 19,000 likes.

Travel company Tripoholic also announced a holiday for employees, interns and freelancers. “Your deadlines can wait. Your emails can wait. But GTA VI? ABSOLUTELY NOT,” it said.

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Agency Cloutgency issued an “office circular” for a company-wide leave, with the tagline “Leonida awaits. Work can wait,” a nod to the game's fictional state. “Productivity took an L but L is for Leonida so it's okay,” the caption joked.

In India, electronics brand boAt has also offered staff an optional day off for the launch.

Logitech Offers To Write Your Alibi

Gaming accessories maker Logitech G took a different route. Through a campaign called “G's Alibi Tailoring”, it offered to help fans come up with excuses to skip work on launch day. Users were asked to comment with their name, job and any “outlandish excuse” they wanted included, with the best ones shared on Instagram Stories.

A Familiar Template

Several of the posts look strikingly similar. Posh Management, Synergy and VANTA all used near-identical sunset-and-palm-tree designs, while Tripoholic and ChairsCarté shared the same layout, suggesting that many brands are working from the same trending template.

GTA 6 unlocks in India at 12 am IST on November 19 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Players in New Zealand were among the first in the world to get access.

ALSO READ | GTA 6 Launch: When Can PS5, Xbox Players Start Playing In India?

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