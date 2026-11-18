The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the licences of 12 food establishments, including nine restaurants in South Mumbai, following inspections that allegedly found serious violations of food safety and hygiene regulations.



The action is part of a statewide crackdown in which food stock worth around Rs 1.27 crore was seized, six food vendors in Pune were ordered to stop operations and five people were arrested for offences involving banned food products.



Among the restaurants whose licences have been suspended are Chetana, Cafe Ideal, Bayroute, Miyan Kababs and Natural Ice Cream. The FDA also suspended the licences of three food establishments in Thane.

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According to the FDA's press note dated November 18, inspections conducted on November 17 found several food safety and hygiene deficiencies at the establishments.

These included unhygienic food preparation areas, improper food storage, pest-related issues and the non-availability of mandatory records and certificates.

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Why Were Licences Of 12 Restaurants Suspended?

In South Mumbai, the FDA suspended the licences of nine establishments with immediate effect under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulation 2.1.8(4) of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.



At Cafe Ideal in Colaba, inspectors reported overflowing wet-waste bags near food preparation areas, exposed electrical wires, a lack of hot water in the dishwashing area and uncovered raw and cooked non-vegetarian food stored together.



At Chetana Restaurant in Kala Ghoda, the FDA reported non-food-grade containers, damaged refrigerator gaskets, broken tiles, fungus and wastewater flowing onto the floor.



At Miyan Kababs in Fort, inspectors reportedly found a live cockroach on a menu card, flies on the premises and raw chicken stored at 13 degrees Celsius, against the prescribed limit of 4 degrees Celsius or below.



The inspection at Bayroute in Cuffe Parade reportedly found rodent activity, flies entering through unmeshed openings, unhygienic refrigeration conditions and an open drain beneath a utensil rack.



At Natural Ice Cream in Churchgate, the FDA reported uncovered ice cream in an unclean freezer, the absence of manufacturing and expiry-date labels on products at the counter, and flies and dust on the premises.



The other South Mumbai establishments facing licence suspension are Shreeyog Restaurant, Gupta Fruit Juice Centre, Prakash Dosa and Saurabh Hotels.



The FDA said the three establishments in Thane whose licences were suspended were M/s Blink Commerce Pvt. Ltd., M/s Brodyama Foods LLP and M/s Sagar Sweet and Bakery.



During the suspension period, the nine South Mumbai establishments have been prohibited from purchasing, selling or distributing food articles. The FDA warned that violations of the order could invite legal action.

Edible Oil, 25,357 Kg Of Areca Nut Seized

The FDA also seized 20,085 litres of edible oil worth Rs 50.27 lakh from M/s Avenue Supermarts Ltd. at Maval in Pune district on November 17. The stock was seized on the grounds that it was substandard and misbranded.



In Nagpur, the department raided two areca nut roasting units in Vaishali Nagar and seized a total of 25,357 kg of stock worth Rs 75.19 lakh.



At M/s Chapre Roasting Work, 13,490 kg of areca nut stock worth Rs 38.99 lakh was seized. At M/s New Madhav Roasting, another 11,867 kg of stock worth Rs 36.20 lakh was seized.



The FDA said it had collected samples of whole and roasted areca nuts, including varieties with white and blue coatings, along with substances suspected to be lime (chuna).

Six Pune Food Vendors Ordered To Stop Business

The FDA also ordered six food establishments at Manikbaug Khau Galli on Sinhagad Road in Pune to stop operations after finding that they were operating without valid FSSAI licences or registrations.



The establishments are Neelanka Rice Centre, Puneri Anda Bhurji Centre, Vrindavan Dal Khichdi, Amrut Vadewale, Om Sai Ram Tea Centre Corner and Natural Fresh Juice Centre.



During the inspection of nine establishments in the area, the FDA also reported uncovered prepared food, the use of colour in food, unclean aprons and gloves, open dustbins near food preparation areas and the absence of wastewater drainage facilities.



The department said these businesses cannot resume operations without complying with the regulations and obtaining valid licences.



Separately, 144 kg of food stock worth Rs 13,010 was seized from Mateshwari Caterers in Akluj, Solapur district. The seized items included ghee, wheat flour, besan and sev. The FDA said the food articles were expired or stored in unclean and unhygienic conditions.

Banned Food Products Worth Rs 1.68 Lakh Seized, Five Arrested

The statewide crackdown also covered banned food products, including gutkha, pan masala and scented tobacco.



The FDA seized banned stock worth Rs 1.68 lakh across Maharashtra and arrested five people. In Mumbai, banned products worth Rs 8,728 were seized from Ganesh Pan Bidi Shop in Borivali, and an FIR was registered.

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In the Pune and Konkan divisions, banned stock worth Rs 14,379 and Rs 6,424 was seized, respectively, with one person arrested in each division.

In Nashik, the department seized stock worth Rs 86,402 and arrested two people. In Nagpur, banned stock worth Rs 52,240 was seized, and one person was arrested.



Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the administration would continue taking strict action against those selling or storing expired or tampered food products.



Consumers can register complaints regarding food quality or malpractice through the FDA's toll-free number, 1800222365, or its grievance portal, complaints. mahafda.in.

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