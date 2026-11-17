Following the inspection and suspension of the hotel's food business licence, the Food and Drug Administration came under the radar of several users on X questioning why prominent establishments were facing action while unhygienic conditions at roadside food stalls, small eateries and other commercial outlets often appeared to go unchecked.

One user argued that poor food handling practices, including food stored near toilets, "Batter in open places And you are saying, would be common to the restaurant industry... Rohit bhai, they became common because no on acted on it till now. Lets not belittle the ones who is trying to bring in change."

Meanwhile, the FDA inspection of Hotel Vaishali on November 13, conducted by Food Safety Officer Ajinkya Subhash Umap, reportedly revealed several hygiene and food storage violations.

According to the inspection findings, inadequate kitchen space had resulted in unsafe arrangements for food preparation and storage. A freezer containing raw materials was found next to the women's toilet, while the tawa used for preparing dosa and uttappa was placed near the men's toilet. Washed utensils were also reportedly kept on a table outside the toilet.

The inspection further revealed that raw materials, semi-processed food and ready-to-eat items were stored without appropriate covering, labelling or mandatory 'Use By' date information, raising concerns about food safety and hygiene practices.

Notably, the FDA from June 2026 a was issued a notice to many food outlets directing it to rectify the identified shortcomings. However, several deficiencies were reportedly observed again during the inspections.

Following the latest findings, Assistant Commissioner (Food) Syed Imran Hashmi ordered the immediate suspension of Hotel Vaishali's food business licence.

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While the FDA action has brought food safety compliance into focus, the social media discussion has also highlighted demands for consistent enforcement across establishments of all sizes, with users calling for regular inspections and accountability throughout the food business sector.

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