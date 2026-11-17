Robert Pattinson is set to play James Bond, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming the British actor as the next face of the iconic spy franchise. The announcement puts an end to weeks of speculation over who would take over the role.

The 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who made his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die (2021). With this announcement, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film franchise.

Known for his performances in the Twilight franchise, The Batman and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Pattinson is now set to take on one of cinema's most recognised characters.

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Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. While some welcomed the casting decision and expressed excitement about seeing Pattinson as the iconic British spy, others questioned the choice.

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Social Media Reactions

“This is actually a great choice. I've been expecting you…” read a comment.

Another wrote, “Gross. Nope. Henry Cavill was the correct answer.”

“This guy is just the best actor in Hollywood rn. Would not surprise me if he gets more roles like this in the future,” said an individual.

“Tom Hiddleston would have been a better choice,” suggested a user.

Another remarked, “Why does it have to be Robert Pattinson? I don't think he has the charm or the looks for James Bond. Bond makes people turn their heads just by walking into a room. Idris Elba or Henry Cavill is more what I picture as 007.”

“Finally, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond. No one could've been better for the role, except perhaps Henry Cavill,” added a user.

A user shared, “I like Robert Pattinson, but don't see him as Bond. Maybe he'll surprise me. Idris Elba would have made a superb Bond IMO.”

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About The Next James Bond Film

The yet-to-be titled film, made under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.

While further details about the cast, storyline and release date are still under wraps, Pattinson's casting has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers.

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