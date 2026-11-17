Robert Pattinson is set to play James Bond, with Amazon MGM Studios confirming the British actor as the next face of the iconic spy franchise. The announcement puts an end to weeks of speculation over who would take over the role.
The 40-year-old actor will succeed Daniel Craig, who made his final appearance as 007 in No Time To Die (2021). With this announcement, Pattinson becomes the seventh actor to portray James Bond in the official film franchise.
Known for his performances in the Twilight franchise, The Batman and Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire, Pattinson is now set to take on one of cinema's most recognised characters.
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Robert Pattinson is James Bond https://t.co/3GulkhblDp— James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026
Soon after the announcement, social media was flooded with reactions from fans. While some welcomed the casting decision and expressed excitement about seeing Pattinson as the iconic British spy, others questioned the choice.
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Social Media Reactions
“This is actually a great choice. I've been expecting you…” read a comment.
Another wrote, “Gross. Nope. Henry Cavill was the correct answer.”
@007 Gross. Nope. Henry Cavill was the correct answer. https://t.co/sniwlYpWxa— KrisNVnmiP (@SophieMae1022) November 16, 2026
“This guy is just the best actor in Hollywood rn. Would not surprise me if he gets more roles like this in the future,” said an individual.
@007 This guy is just the best actor in Hollywood rn. Would not surprise me if he gets more roles like this in the future.— KaizerRev (@Kaizerrev) November 16, 2026
“Tom Hiddleston would have been a better choice,” suggested a user.
@007 Tom Hiddleston would have been a better choice. https://t.co/lO7OIpf87P— Heather Hunter (@heatherhunterdc) November 16, 2026
Another remarked, “Why does it have to be Robert Pattinson? I don't think he has the charm or the looks for James Bond. Bond makes people turn their heads just by walking into a room. Idris Elba or Henry Cavill is more what I picture as 007.”
Kenapa mesti Robert Pattinson sih? ???? Menurutku dia kurang punya pesona dan tampang James Bond. Bond tuh baru masuk ruangan aja udah bikin orang nengok. Idris Elba atau Henry Cavill lebih kebayang jadi 007. Kalau kalian boleh milih, siapa? https://t.co/765JbFLj5p— Sassy Side Up ???? (@sassx0xO) November 16, 2026
“Finally, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond. No one could've been better for the role, except perhaps Henry Cavill,” added a user.
Finally, Robert Pattinson has officially been cast as James Bond. No one could've been better for the role, except perhaps Henry Cavill. https://t.co/bSE4oChQvP— ︎ ︎venom (@venom1s) November 16, 2026
A user shared, “I like Robert Pattinson, but don't see him as Bond. Maybe he'll surprise me. Idris Elba would have made a superb Bond IMO.”
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About The Next James Bond Film
The yet-to-be titled film, made under the direction of Denis Villeneuve, will be the 26th instalment in the James Bond franchise. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has been roped in to write the screenplay. The film will be produced by Amy Pascal and David Heyman, while Tanya Lapointe will serve as the executive producer.
While further details about the cast, storyline and release date are still under wraps, Pattinson's casting has already generated considerable buzz among moviegoers.
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