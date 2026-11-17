Most Indian employees feel financially secure, but many may struggle to manage if their regular income suddenly stops. A new report by Grant Thornton Bharat found that while 63% of respondents considered their financial position stable, 83% said their savings would not last a year without an income.

The findings come from India's Financial Resilience Report 2026: Insights into Income, Savings, Insurance and Household Financial Preparedness. The survey covered 528 people between November 2025 and February 2026.

Private sector employees made up nearly 87% of those surveyed, while 71% lived in Tier 1 cities. The findings also point to how heavily many households depend on their monthly salaries, leaving them vulnerable if they lose their jobs or face a sudden disruption in income.

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As many as 91% of those surveyed said their salaries were their primary source of earnings. Investment income contributed to the finances of just 29% of participants, while fewer than 10% reported earnings from businesses, rental properties or additional employment.

The dependence on salaries was even greater among women. Around 94% relied on employment income, and 69% said they had no alternative source of earnings.

Many Indian workers are concerned that their earnings will not keep up with the cost of living. The survey found that 62% of participants expect salary increments to trail inflation, with the figure rising to 70% among those aged between 25 and 34. Pay satisfaction is another concern. As many as 82% believe their current salaries do not match the value of the skills they bring to their jobs.

The financial burden extends beyond individual expenses for a large section of the workforce. About 74% of respondents support at least one dependent, and nearly one-third (32%) are the only earning members in their households. The latter situation is especially widespread in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

For many employees, a large part of their monthly income goes towards rent, loan EMIs and family expenses, leaving little room to build long-term savings. While 84% of those surveyed said they had some emergency savings, regular household expenses could eat into that money quickly.

Retirement planning is another area where many respondents appear to be falling short. The survey found that 92% of those below 34 were not adequately prepared for retirement. The situation was not much better among people aged 35 to 54, with 77% saying they were not financially ready for life after work.

At the same time, interest in market-linked investments is growing. Around 61% of respondents said they invested in mutual funds, stocks or cryptocurrencies. Technology is also playing a role in how people follow their investments, with 69% saying they sometimes use AI tools to understand market movements.

Insurance and healthcare expenses remain a concern for some households. About 16% of respondents said they had made no financial provision for insurance, medical expenses or parental care. Among this group, 91% earned less than Rs 15 lakh a year.

Ramkumar Subramanian, partner for Financial Services Risk Advisory at Grant Thornton Bharat, said feeling financially secure did not necessarily mean people were prepared to deal with an unexpected setback. Inflation, family responsibilities and dependence on a single source of income continued to leave many workers financially exposed, he said.

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