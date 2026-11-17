India is facing an acute shortage of civilian aircraft and is ready to order 1,000 more planes to meet air traffic demand, Union minister Piyush Goyal said in Cairo on Monday. Goyal also said that established aircraft manufacturers are being pursued for faster supply of aircraft. "We need to see more (air) connectivity... as we get more aircraft, we are sure we will be able to have more flights to Egypt," he told reporters here.

The minister is here on a two-day visit to discuss ways to boost trade and investments between India and Egypt.

Currently, EgyptAir operates direct flights between India and Egypt. India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and Indian carriers have placed huge orders for aircraft to be delivered in the coming years.

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According to the minister, India is currently facing an "acute" shortage of aircraft. "We have ordered more than 1,200 planes, and we are ready to order another 1,000 planes; we need more than 2,000 planes for our requirements. So we are pursuing the established manufacturers of aircraft for faster supplies," Goyal said.

He added that when India would get more aircrafts, it will be able to increase more flights to Egypt.

Indian airlines IndiGo and Air India have placed huge orders with Airbus and Boeing. Airbus has two final assembly lines in India, one for military transport aircraft and another for helicopter.

Boeing and Airbus are also procuring components and services worth around USD 2 billion annually from India.

Besides, Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer has entered into a strategic collaboration with Adani Group that will look to set up a regional aircraft manufacturing in India.

Many leading global aerospace players also have good presence in India.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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