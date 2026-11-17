Dhanush and Mammootty are teaming up for O.M: Operation Mole, an action thriller set against the backdrop of crime, covert operations and red sandalwood smuggling.

Ahead of its theatrical release, here's everything you need to know about the film, from its cast and plot to its crew and release details.

O.M: Operation Mole Plot

Set in the forest regions between Tirupati and Thiruvannamalai, the film revolves around a covert operation targeting a red sandalwood smuggling network. An organised crime intelligence unit deploys a special task force to take down the syndicate.

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The mission also connects with a man's attempt to secure the release of 20 Tamil woodcutters who have been arrested. The story brings together elements of espionage, crime and action.

Cast And Characters

O.M: Operation Mole features Dhanush in the lead role as Pazhanivel, also known as Thirukumaran or Thiru. Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, also referred to as Siya and Red Hills Karthikeyan. The film marks Mammootty's return to Tamil cinema after Peranbu (2018).

Sai Pallavi appears as ASP Nithya Reddy IPS, while Sreeleela plays Roja, Thiru's wife. The ensemble cast also includes Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Renu Desai, Kalairani, Lallu and Sanjay Swaroop, who plays Krishnaiah.

Team Behind The Film

Rajkumar Periasamy, known for directing Amaran, has written and directed the film. It is produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, with Shraddha Agrawal, Dhanush, Azmat Jagmag and Sandesh Agrawal associated with the production.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while K. Ezhil Arasu has handled cinematography. R. Kalaivanan is the editor, and Kabilan Chelliah is responsible for publicity design.

From D55 To O.M: Operation Mole

The project was first announced in November 2024 as D55, marking Dhanush's 55th film as a lead actor. It later received the title OM Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood in June 2026.

However, the makers changed the title to O.M: Operation Mole shortly before its theatrical release.

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O.M Runtime

The film has a reported runtime of 178 minutes, or two hours and 58 minutes, making it a nearly three-hour theatrical outing.

Theatrical Release Date

O.M: Operation Mole is scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide on November 20, 2026. The film will release in Tamil, with dubbed versions planned in Telugu and Hindi.

It was initially scheduled to open on October 16 but was postponed to avoid a clash with Jailer 2, which was set for an October 15 release. The makers also stayed away from the Diwali release window, when Suriya's Scene arrived in cinemas on November 6.

O.M OTT Release

Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital streaming rights to O.M: Operation Mole. The film is expected to make its digital debut after completing its theatrical run.

However, the makers or the platform has not announced an official OTT premiere date yet.

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Watch The O.M. Trailer Here:

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