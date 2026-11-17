Planning parenthood is one of the most challenging tasks in life. As you prepare for this crucial phase, you need to get ahead of your finances. Hospital bills, flu shots and many immediate unexpected expenses can follow in the first two years, forcing you to dip into your savings. Even couples who have been saving regularly may find themselves spending more than they had initially planned.
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This is where having a separate baby fund can make a difference. Ideally, parents-to-be should start setting aside money well before the baby arrives. But if you are already expecting and your savings are falling short, you may have to revisit your existing investments.
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One option could be to temporarily pause your systematic investment plans (SIPs). You can then redirect that money towards immediate parenting expenses. This can create room for the additional costs, but you also must understand what pausing an SIP means for your long-term financial goals.
Imagine you were investing Rs 10,000 per month in an SIP. With the baby arriving, you decide to put this money into an emergency baby fund for 1 year.
Contribution per month: Rs 10,000
Total contribution: Rs 10,000 x 12 = Rs 1.2 lakh
If you put this money into savings account with 3% annual returns, your corpus becomes: Rs 1.21 lakh
What This Means For Your SIP:
Your Rs 10,000 SIP pause for a year can impact your compounding. Assuming you stopped this SIP for 12 months in year 5, while the p.a. growth is 12%, invested for 15 years.
Uninterrupted
With 1-year pause
Amount invested
Rs 18 lakh
Rs 16.80 lakh
Corpus at year 15
Rs 50.46 lakh
Rs 46.23 lakh
Gains
Rs 32.46 lakh
Rs 29.43 lakh
The data shows that by not contributing 1.2 lakh into the SIP, you have lost about Rs 3 lakh in compounding - the growth those 12 instalments would have earned over the remaining 10 to 11 years.
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The same pause in year 2 would cost more, while in later years - much less. That is why you need to carefully review how you want to plan or pause your SIPs while approaching parenthood. You must also note that these are estimates and mutual fund returns are never guaranteed. You should discuss your financial goals with a certified expert for the best outcome.
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