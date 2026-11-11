NPS Vatsalya: Can Parents Withdraw Money Before Their Child Turns 18? Rules, Tax And Exit Explained

NPS Vatsalya was introduced in September 2024 with the aim of encouraging parents to begin investing for their children's long-term financial security. Under the scheme, a parent or guardian can contribute periodically to an NPS account registered in the minor's name.

While the idea is to build a substantial corpus over time, families may find themselves needing access to the funds much earlier. This raises two key concerns: whether withdrawals are permitted before the child turns 18 and whether taking money out attracts any tax liability.

Both depend on the conditions laid down under the scheme.

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Can parents withdraw money before the child turns 18?

Parents cannot treat an NPS Vatsalya account as an easily accessible pool of money. The scheme places restrictions on premature access, with partial withdrawals allowed only after the account has remained active for at least three years.

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The withdrawal limit is capped at 25% of the contributions made by the parent, guardian or subscriber. Returns generated through investments are not included in this calculation. The money can be accessed only for specific needs, such as funding education, meeting medical expenses for specified illnesses or addressing a disability exceeding 75% in the minor subscriber.

The scheme generally allows up to three partial withdrawals before the child turns 18, provided the prescribed conditions are met. This means parents cannot liquidate the accumulated savings simply to manage regular family expenses.

What happens when the child turns 18?

The investment arrangement changes once the minor becomes an adult. On turning 18, the NPS Vatsalya account moves to the regular NPS Tier I structure after completion of the required paperwork and other formalities.

The individual can either keep the account active and make further contributions or opt for an exit under the standard NPS provisions.

The withdrawal rules vary according to the size of the accumulated fund. Subscribers with a corpus of up to Rs 8 lakh can take out the entire amount as a lump sum. If the savings exceed this threshold, the rules require at least 20% of the pension wealth to be invested in an annuity. The remaining 80% can be withdrawn as a lump sum.

What about tax benefits and withdrawals?

The tax implications of NPS Vatsalya deserve attention before parents decide how much to invest. Under Section 80CCD(1B), contributions made by parents or guardians may qualify for a tax deduction of up to Rs 50,000, provided the relevant eligibility requirements are met, and the taxpayer has opted for a regime that permits the benefit.

Withdrawals from the account also need to be assessed under the applicable NPS tax framework. The deduction available to the contributor should not be confused with the tax treatment of the pension savings held in the minor's account, as these are separate considerations.

While the scheme offers a structured route to build wealth for a child's future, limited withdrawal flexibility makes it unsuitable as an emergency financial reserve. Parents should examine the investment commitment, withdrawal conditions and tax rules before enrolling.

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