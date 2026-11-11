Renu Desai Pens Cryptic Note After Pawan Kalyan's Separation From Anna Konidala

Hours after Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor Pawan Kalyan announced separation from his third wife, Anna Konidala, his former wife, actor Renu Desai, penned a cryptic note on social media about empathy and kindness.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Renu shared a couple of pictures of herself and said that if someone is going through a “difficult time,” it is not right to criticise them.

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Without directly mentioning anyone, Renu wrote in Telugu, “It is not morally right to criticise someone when they are already going through a difficult time. It is inhuman to trample on people who have already fallen. No matter what position or status they hold, we should not forget that they too are human beings. They are someone's child, someone's parent or someone's sibling.”

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“Please don't throw stones at other people's houses when we ourselves live in imperfect glass houses! We are all humans and empathy and kindness are the first fundamental requirements to be called a human!” Renu further added.

The actor concluded, “Just because I wrote these words don't start your stupid speculations because I sincerely believe that as a society we can do better. And NO, I haven't gotten any paytm to be kind and sensible. It's just the way I perceive things with a functioning prefrontal cortex.”

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai's relationship

Pawan Kalyan married Renu Desai in 2009, a year after his divorce with first wife Nandini. The two first met on the sets of the 2000 Telugu film Badri and were together for several years before tying the knot. They are proud parents of two children, Akira Nandan and Aadhya. They got divorced in 2012.

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Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's separation statement

Talking about Pawan Kalyan and Anna Konidala's separation, the couple issued a joint statement confirming their decision to part ways after 13 years of marriage.

Pawan and Anna said they had spent a significant part of their lives together before deciding to part ways. The couple added the decision was taken with mutual understanding and respect.

“After sharing a significant part of our lives together, we have decided to part ways with mutual understanding and respect. Though our marriage has come to an end, we remain good friends and devoted parents to our wonderful children. Their happiness and well-being will always remain our shared priority,” the statement read.

They requested privacy as they go through this personal phase and asked friends, relatives and well-wishers to show understanding and kindness.

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