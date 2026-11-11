Uber Parking: How It Works, What Users Can Expect And Where It Will Initially Be Available

Uber has introduced a new feature Uber Parking, allowing users to find, compare and book parking spaces directly through its app. The parking reservation service aims to simplify parking for people travelling in their own vehicles, particularly in busy cities and around crowded venues where finding an available spot can be challenging.

Earlier this year, it announced acquisition of parking reservation company SpotHero. The acquisition comes with a network of more than 13,000 garages, parking lots and valet services across over 400 cities in the United States and Canada.

Uber Parking: How the New Feature Works

Users can access Uber Parking through a dedicated icon on the Uber app's home screen. After entering their destination and selecting the required date and time, they can explore nearby parking facilities through an interactive map displaying available options and with ticket prices.

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The platform also offers filters to help users find parking according to their requirements. These include self-parking, valet services, garages, surface parking lots and additional facilities such as on-site staff and re-entry options.

Booking, Payment and Parking Access

To complete a reservation, users must provide vehicle details, including model and registration number. Payments can be made through the preferred payment method saved in their Uber Wallet.

Once the booking is confirmed, a digital parking pass is released within the app. Depending on the parking facility, users can enter by scanning a unique QR code or through automatic number plate recognition.

Customers who need additional parking time can also extend their reservations directly through the app. Uber says most parking options allow free cancellation before the reservation's scheduled start time.

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Initial Rollout and Expansion Plans

Uber Parking is initially launching in 15 US cities, including New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami, Boston, Seattle, Austin and Washington DC. The company plans to expand the service to more than 400 cities across the US and Canada over the coming weeks and months.

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