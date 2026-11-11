How Did Jensen Huang Meet The Alleged Chinese Spy Alice? Viral AI-Generated Trailer Imagines 'First Meeting'

An unusual AI-generated video imagining how Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang may have first met Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang has caught the attention of social media users.

Turning the ongoing controversy into a spy thriller, the fictional trailer mixes romance, secrets and betrayal.

Jensen-Alice AI Trailer Sparks Buzz

Titled Huang's Honeypot, the clip shows Jensen accidentally meeting Alice, who is portrayed as a suspected Chinese spy. The storyline imagines her falling in love with the Nvidia chief and delaying her alleged mission. However, when her identity is exposed, she is forced to flee.

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The video even carries a fictional Netflix announcement, presenting the film as a 2028 release starring Jensen and Alice Huang.

A separate clip inspired by the Bollywood film Raaz also gained traction online.

The AI-generated trailer amused X users, who joked about its casting, dramatic storyline and the irony of Nvidia technology being used to create memes about its CEO.

The trailer is entirely AI-generated and does not show actual events. However, it comes at a time when reports about Huang's personal life and Alice's alleged links to Chinese intelligence have attracted attention.

How Jensen Huang And Alice Met In Real?

According to reports, Jensen Huang and Alice were introduced in the 2010s through her husband, investor Kang Weigh, who had business dealings with Huang. They reportedly reconnected at an Nvidia event in California in March 2024 and later met in Taipei.

Alice, also known as Huang Le, briefly served as managing director of Nvidia customer Megaspeed International in 2023. She reportedly attended several dinners, banquets and golf outings with Huang, with their last publicly reported appearance together at a Taipei dinner in May 2025.

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Why Are US Authorities Investigating Alice?

The controversy grew after reports emerged that US intelligence officials suspected Alice of having links to China's Ministry of State Security. She was allegedly under investigation for gathering information about Nvidia's business plans and its position on selling advanced AI chips to China.

Authorities also reportedly examined concerns that Nvidia chips supplied to Megaspeed could have reached Chinese companies. However, these allegations have not been independently proven publicly. Nvidia has said it has no reason to believe that its trade secrets or national security information were compromised.

Trump On Jensen Huang Controversy

US President Donald Trump said he asked Jensen Huang whether he knew about Alice's alleged links to Chinese intelligence. Huang reportedly told him, "I had no idea that she was a spy." Trump said he believed Huang and confirmed that the FBI was investigating the matter. Meanwhile, Huang admitted in an internal message to Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife, Lori Huang.

The AI-generated trailer may have turned the story into a fictional spy drama, but the real-life allegations surrounding Alice and her reported association with Huang continue to keep the controversy in the spotlight.

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